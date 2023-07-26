SUNNYSIDE — Vanessa Sanchez sells blankets, ponchos and a little bit of everything. Her customers passed through the shade of her booth under a tree at the Sunnyside Flea Market on Sunday.
“That’s $28, that’s $10,” she pointed. “Those are from Mexico.”
People strolled across gravel paths between Sanchez’s business and dozens of other booths, examining jewelry, clothes, piñatas, produce, cool drinks and fresh-cooked meals.
The summer heat has tempered turnout somewhat, said one vendor, Melissa Adame, who sells toys at the flea market and works in agriculture Monday through Friday. Despite the heat, she said, the market has grown a lot.
The Sunnyside Flea Market is spread out near the intersection of Waneta and Allen roads on Sundays, a stone’s throw from Interstate 82’s Exit 69. While the market is still in its infancy — it’s been there for about two months — vendors are excited by the space and the organization. Residents are excited that something new has come to Sunnyside.
Gio Silva works as a scrapper in Sunnyside, hauling metal five days a week. On Sundays, though, he and his family gather under a white tent next to a set of folding chairs and tables and sell tacos, quesadillas, gorditas and menudo.
“I live in Sunnyside. When they told me they were opening the flea market, I was like ‘Yeah, let’s do it,’” he said.
If people come to the flea market, Silva said, they will experience the community in the Lower Valley city of more than 16,000. That could bring more people and business to Sunnyside in the future.
If one winds their way north from the delicious smell of Silva’s cooking, they will pass Produce Hernandez. Erika Hernandez said the business has been run by her family for two decades. They sell snacks like corn on the cob, cups of fruit, aguas frescas and chips alongside giant bags and bins of vegetables and fruits.
Hernandez agrees with Silva. She lives in Sunnyside and in the past, she said, people would have to leave Sunnyside for a market like this.
“We needed something like this. I’m glad we established it,” she said.
Jorge Pacheco is a Sunnyside resident who said he had come to the flea market for the first time to meet other people and beat the heat with an agua fresca, a fruit-laden, refreshing drink sold by several vendors.
It’s not as big as what’s in the Tri-Cities, but there’s nothing like this in Sunnyside, Pacheco said in Spanish.
There aren’t many places for families to go on outings, said Maria Lua in Spanish. Lua sells handmade piñatas and floral arrangements. She brings her entire family to help run her booth and notices other families coming out, relaxing and enjoying the flea market.
“Es algo que nos une como un comunidad,” she said. “It’s something that unites us as a community.”
Sanchez noted that vendors are part of a close-knit community. They are a combination of new vendors trying out new businesses and old hands from a long-running Toppenish flea market that closed down last year when its landowner died, Sanchez said.
After that, she said, vendors had been scattered across the Yakima Valley. Some businesses popped up on street corners, others went to flea markets in the Tri-Cities or in Granger, she added. Sanchez owns a store, Delfi’s Blanket Selection in Yakima, and is excited to have a more organized flea market to sell her wares on the weekends.
“All we have to do is take care of the lot, keep it clean,” she said.
Sanchez added that the Sunnyside location is more than twice the size of the site in Toppenish.
Teodora Delgado Torres, who runs Doña Teo Antojitos and sells popular huaraches, quesadillas and menudo, said the space she has is one of the best things about cooking at the flea market.
She and a group of close family members and friends make the food by hand. During the week, she said, she is employed as a farmworker.
Rafael Tallez has been grilling elote, or corn, for 20 years at markets and festivals. Between taking orders and wrapping the freshly seasoned elote in aluminum foil, he praised the organization and order of the new flea market.
They have to know how to organize it, he said; if it’s organized, everyone wins.
“We want a place with order,” Tallez said in Spanish. “There are benefits for everyone, for the vendors, for the community.”
Benancio Garcia, a local consultant and the flea market’s organizer, said he’s worked to make sure the flea market follows local regulations and provides space for the community. It’s important for monolingual, Spanish-speaking small business owners, he said.
“We want to show the benefits of what Latino leadership can do,” he said.
Garcia hopes to grow the flea market during the coming months. It will be open on Saturdays and Sundays beginning Aug. 5 and he said he plans to host more sports, holiday and entertainment events there in the future.
One of the next steps is getting permission from local officials for a year-round market, he said. Right now, the Sunnyside Flea Market is on a temporary permit.
Garcia hopes it will be a boon to businesses in Sunnyside, positioned almost halfway between the Tri-Cities and Yakima.
“We want to say ‘come to Sunnyside,’” he said.
