On April 1, there was a change in the Upper Yakima Valley fire departments.
While there was no outward difference — crews still responded from their stations to calls in their respective communities wearing the same uniforms as before — it was one change that someone with a well-tuned ear and a scanner could catch.
The dispatchers were different, using the “Valley Fire” call sign instead of “SunComm.”
Since the start of the month, all Upper Valley fire departments except Yakima and the Yakima Training Center crews switched from SunComm, Yakima city’s dispatch center, to Valley Fire, operated by Yakima County Fire District 5 in Sunnyside.
“It was the flip of a switch,” Selah fire Chief Jim Lange said of the transition. Valley Fire “had the capability for it.”
Lange and West Valley Fire Chief Nathan Craig said Valley Fire offers them a dispatch center that is staffed by dispatchers trained in fire or emergency medical services, instead of being in a dispatch center that’s also handling police calls.
The dispatch center has the depth of experience to handle both fire and police calls, a SunComm official said, and it will continue to provide backup service for the fire departments should Valley Fire’s system go down for any reason.
Erica McNamara, SunComm’s public safety communications manager, said she and Fire District 5 Chief Ken Shipman believe redundancy is necessary for safety.
Prior to April 1, SunComm provided dispatch services for Yakima, Selah, West Valley, East Valley, Gleed, Highland, Naches, Naches Heights and the Nile-Cliffdell fire departments, as well as Yakima and Union Gap police. It also serves as the county’s 911 call center.
Now, the Yakima Fire Department is the only fire department dispatched regularly through SunComm.
Shipman said the district, which ran its own dispatch center since 1991, was first approached three years ago about taking over dispatch for some of the Upper Valley fire departments.
Craig, who advocated for the change, was concerned about discussions to consolidate police dispatching. While a consolidated dispatch center would make it easier for Valley police departments to communicate, Craig worried that such a move would be detrimental to the fire departments.
“If we had all of law enforcement under one roof, we might be forgotten,” Craig said. At SunComm, he said the Upper Valley fire departments were sharing a dispatcher who was also handling a Yakima police channel.
At Valley Fire, he said the fire departments get a dedicated dispatcher for round-the-clock service.
Lange said another advantage was that Valley Fire, which handled dispatch for all the Lower Valley fire departments, specialized in fire and emergency medical services.
Shipman, Fire District 5’s chief, said many of Valley Fire’s dispatchers are trained firefighters and emergency medical technicians.
“It’s what we specialize in,” Shipman said. “We don’t do law enforcement.”
Craig said Valley Fire also gets more information from callers before sending out fire crews when smoke is seen, which he said eliminates unnecessary calls for controlled burns. Since SunComm is based in the city, where burning is illegal, the default position there was to send the fire department on more smoke calls, Craig said.
McNamara said that while SunComm is a broader-based dispatch service, it has significant experience in fire dispatch with Yakima Fire Department.
In 2020, Yakima firefighters were called out for 11,605 calls, ranging from structure fires to medical calls and even false alarms. In the course of a year, she said SunComm dispatches 150,000 calls a year.
The switch did not affect the departments’ budgets, as they just shifted what they were paying for SunComm to Valley Fire, Lange said.
Greg Klutts, Valley Fire’s dispatch supervisor, said the district charges $59 for each call-out, which covers the cost of hiring four additional full-time positions and some additional equipment to make the transition work.
And the system allows SunComm and Valley Fire to continue backing up each other, Shipman and McNamara said.
