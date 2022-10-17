Floral dancers dressed in pinks, greens and golds swirled their arches of flowers overhead like crowns, arranging them to look like individual petals of a larger flower. The performance by Batang Wapato illustrated unity and community, the same elements celebrated Saturday at the 70th anniversary of Wapato’s Filipino Community Hall.
Marking the anniversary also means recognizing the history of Filipino Americans. Jim Tabayoyon, president of the Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley, shared that history at the banquet at the Yakima Convention Center.
As silverware clinked against quickly emptying plates of stuffed chicken, lentils and carrots, Tabayoyon spoke about the discrimination the community has experienced since Filipinos migrated to the U.S. and up the West Coast to settle in the Lower Valley.
In 1927, a Wapato mob threatened to destroy the homes of Filipino immigrants if they didn’t leave. In 1930, another mob threatened to hang farmers who hired Filipinos. Then in 1937, an amended Alien Land Act barred Filipinos from leasing and buying land, he said.
Tabayoyon shared how the community came together in the face of these harsh acts: The Filipino-American Community of the Yakima Valley was created.
In 1952, they built the Filipino Community Hall at 211 W. Second St. in Wapato. It was the first Filipino Hall built in the West, according to the National Filipino-American Historical Society in Seattle, and is the unifying piece of the community’s history being celebrated Saturday.
Tabayoyon acknowledged the importance of previous generations for their efforts to create a safe place.
“They all sacrificed to make it safe and secure for us together,” he said at the event.
He and keynote speaker Teresita Batayola, president and CEO of International Community Health Services and a member of President Joe Biden’s Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, both recognized that spaces like the hall continue to be important as Asian Americans experience hate, discrimination and violence.
Batayola said the pandemic has been used as an excuse to target Asian Americans.
“That hate knows few boundaries as it extends to immigrants, refugees, women, LGBTQ (people), certain religions and the elderly,” she said.
But preserving community is the key to resisting that hate, she said, and Tabayoyon agreed.
“During these times where Asian hate has resurfaced, we will stand together and hold our heads high,” he said.
“May that make FACYV that continued special place that attracts generations of Filipinos in our allies and friends,” Batayola said.
Continued community
The hall is a place where newer generations continue to find community today.
After listening to the speakers at Saturday’s event, cousins Cheyanna Valdez and Ariana Arabul took in the layered percussion and flowing fabric of Seattle’s Filipino Youth Activities Drill Team as dancers moved through the air with batons and stepped over bamboo poles weaving below their feet.
Both women have memories of visiting the hall in Wapato throughout their lives and volunteer their time rolling lumpia for Thursday Takeout or helping deliver meals to seniors.
Arabul said it’s an opportunity to be in the community, and Valdez said it’s a great way to celebrate food traditions and give back.
“It taught me to give back to my community and be part of it,” Valdez said.
Her great-grandfather helped build the hall 70 years ago, and she celebrated its historical recognition and significance.
“It’s amazing to see history,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.