Mildred Anne Quaempts slowly rose from her seat in the Legends Casino events center in Toppenish on Dec. 2. She paused as she prepared to talk about her mother, Mavis Josephine McKay.
“It’s hard,” she said, her words echoing through the expansive room usually reserved for musical performances and large gatherings. Because of the pandemic, only a few dozen people were there in person for the hybrid meeting of a new state task force for missing and murdered Indigenous people.
Mildred had traveled with close friends from the Umatilla Reservation in Oregon, two hours away, to attend. A Umatilla tribal citizen like her mother, Mildred has many connections to the Yakama Reservation. She comes to see relatives and friends, just as her mother did. She comes for powwows and events centered on traditional languages. Mildred speaks the Umatilla language fluently, along with Warm Springs and Yakama dialects, and often switches between Umatilla and English.
“I’m standing here on behalf of my mother and all those that were left behind,” Mildred said, her voice trembling. “We want something done here. Not just today, but every day forward.”
Her 32-year-old mother was found floating face-down in an irrigation canal west of Toppenish on the morning of Aug. 13, 1957. Less than a mile from the casino and attached hotel, the Lateral 4 canal runs alongside the city’s Elmwood Cemetery. A cemetery employee riding to work in the back of a pickup saw Mavis as the truck crossed a small bridge over the canal.
Mavis died of a broken neck, then-Yakima County Coroner Ralph Shirey said after an autopsy. There were multiple bruises and abrasions on her back and legs, and a severe bruise on the top of her head. She was nude, a single gold earring in one ear. Police on horseback rode along the dirt banks of the canal, looking for her clothing. They never found it.
“The autopsy showed no water in the woman’s lungs. There is a strong possibility she was murdered,” Louis B. Harwood, a criminal investigator for the Bureau of Indian Affairs, initially told reporters. Mavis was discovered around 8 a.m. and had been dead for about four hours, according to the autopsy.
Mildred was 4 years old. Her older brother was a teenager; her younger brother was only a few months old.
When she was a girl, Mildred started asking who killed her mother. Don’t talk about it, her older brother said. Just never mind now, an aunt said. Quit bringing that up, a cousin said.
Authorities never contacted Mildred about it over the years, as she became a mother and a grandmother and a great-grandmother. On Friday she spoke to two senior investigators from the Washington Attorney General’s Office, who are gathering information about the case.
Mildred cried when she got the call. Finally, after so much time, authorities were asking about her mother.
“I just want justice, just like anyone else,” she said. “I just know I’m going to plug away until I can’t talk anymore.”
Other relatives killed, missing
Mavis is among dozens of Indigenous women and girls, and men and boys who have disappeared, have been found murdered and have died mysteriously within and around the 1.3-million-acre Yakama Reservation in Yakima and Kittitas counties. Their deaths and disappearances date back to the formation of the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation by treaty on June 9, 1855 — and before.
Few cases have been solved.
The epidemic of missing and murdered Indigenous people is a national and international crisis rooted in colonization and complicated by nonexistent or unreliable data, a lack of urgency by and widespread distrust of authorities, a daunting jurisdictional maze in which cases can slip through cracks in layers upon layers of bureaucracy. It can also be challenging when a citizen of one tribe disappears or dies on another reservation or in urban areas or other states.
After a few short stories and sparse quotes from the BIA official in local newspapers, Mavis’ murder case went cold. Related paperwork was boxed and moved to warehouses. Jim Curtice, the Yakima County coroner, recently found Mavis’ death certificate online after several attempts to locate a physical copy. He’s still searching for the autopsy report for Mavis.
The physical and sexual violence that Indigenous women and girls throughout the United States have suffered for decades is staggering.
According to the Association on American Indian Affairs, 84.3% of American Indian and Alaska Native women — 4 in 5 — will experience violence in their lifetime. And 56.1% of American Indian and Alaska Native women have experienced sexual violence in their lifetime, the organization reported on its website.
Other tragedies have hit the family over the years. One of Mildred’s five children, Mavis Mayanne Kirk of Warm Springs, was killed when she was run over after a holiday party on Dec. 16, 2009. No one was prosecuted. The mother of two was 31.
A niece who disappeared in August 1997, Lisa Pearl Briseno, is still missing. The Warm Springs tribal citizen was last seen with her boyfriend in Portland. She was 28 then.
The pain from such loss never leaves. Mildred’s memories of her mother are faint, almost nonexistent, but she has always missed her mother and wants to know what happened to her.
She would also like a photo of her mother, making a polite plea for anyone who knew her mother and has a photo of Mavis to share it with her. Mildred doesn’t have one and barely remembers her face.
Little news, less information
In August 2019, Mildred stood at her mother’s grave in the small cemetery behind Tutuilla Presbyterian Church outside Pendleton. A strong summer breeze ruffled the tall grass around the flat granite stone. Mildred picked up a chipped decorative plate with the words “To Mother With Love” and gently leaned it and a small hand mirror against the simple gravestone.
Mildred spoke first in Umatilla, then English.
“This is my mother, Mavis Josephine McKay, and her Indian name in childhood was Wimax and then when she got older, they gave her the name Awawaniita,” she said. “My daughter — I gave her that same name; her name was Mavis Mayanne Kirk. After my daughter passed away, I gave that name to my granddaughter, Marcella Penny Jo Jack. That Indian name is passed down four times.”
The rolling land around Pendleton spreads out as far as one can see, with the outline of the Blue Mountains farther east, past the Umatilla tribe’s popular Wildhorse Resort & Casino. The interior of Oregon, like Washington state, is nothing like the much wetter and greener west coasts of those states. This dry, open land has been home since time immemorial to the multiple tribes collectively known as the Plateau Peoples, with the Columbia River the heart of their wide-ranging ancestral territories.
In 1836, white missionaries Marcus and Narcissa Whitman established a Protestant mission on Cayuse land near present-day Walla Walla. Mildred’s great-grandmother Awawaniita “was around during the era of Marcus and Narcissa Whitman,” Mildred said. “She was one of their converts.
“I think that’s how we ended up having the burial here ... because of that,” she added.
Mavis was born in Pendleton on Oct. 3, 1924, to Billy McKay and Annie Tecumsah McKay and lived nearly her entire life within the Umatilla Reservation, speaking the Umatilla language at home as Mildred and her siblings did. Mavis had two brothers and three sisters and was the next to the youngest of them, Mildred said.
For a time, Mavis lived at a home for unwed mothers 200 miles away in Gresham, Ore. Though 1940 census records on Ancestry.com show she was living there then, it’s unknown exactly when she was sent to the complex or how long she was there. The Louise Home Hospital and Residence Hall was funded by private philanthropists and religious organizations, as mentioned in an October 2017 article in The Outlook.
The Louise Home campus served mainly white women, so Mavis was not only far from her family, but also her culture.
Mildred was born April 10, 1953. Her father, Louis Quaempts, was a Yakama tribal citizen, further cementing already deep family connections between the Umatilla and Yakama Reservations.
Her strongest memory of her mother is being with her at a creek or river, with others, when Mildred was 3 or 4 years old. It was a hot day. She was upset.
“I was crying. I wanted to go home. I don’t know who she was with. They were laughing. I think they were drinking,” Mildred said. “It seems like it was right down here on the Umatilla River. ... We were all in the car. I just didn’t want to be there because they were drinking.”
Mavis left for Toppenish shortly before her death to see extended family and friends, “just for a short while visiting,” Mildred said.
Baffling investigation
Those who found Mavis in the canal first contacted Toppenish police, who were joined by the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, the BIA and FBI, according to newspaper reports. Investigators didn’t suspect foul play initially. Shirey, the county coroner, said Mavis may have suffered a broken neck by diving into the canal.
Because it’s an irrigation canal, Lateral 4 holds water only part of the year. Even then it’s shallow, just a few feet deep and not very wide, with soft dirt banks. Some of the wider and deeper canals within the vast irrigation network in the Lower Yakima Valley have concrete banks.
When searchers couldn’t find her clothing and the autopsy yielded more information about the injuries Mavis suffered, her death was ruled a homicide, as noted on her death certificate. It also says Mavis was married at the time of her death; newspaper stories referred to her as divorced.
“Murder Motive is Sought” headlined a short story in the Yakima Morning Herald on Aug. 14.
“Several men have been questioned, but there have been no arrests or other significant developments in the investigation,” said another story on Aug. 21. “That was the report of Louis Harwood, criminal investigator of the Bureau of Indian Affairs in Toppenish. His agency and FBI agents are carrying on the investigation.”
Though Toppenish police were called initially, the FBI has jurisdiction to investigate all serious crimes involving Native Americans on tribal lands.
Mavis’ body was taken by Toppenish police to Hopkins Mortuary in town and then released to her mother and two brothers. She was buried at the Tutuilla Cemetery after services on Aug. 16, 1957.
“I think they just said bury her right away,” Mildred said. That is traditional practice, but “they didn’t really give anybody a chance to investigate,” she added.
One man, a family acquaintance, took some of the clothing her mother had brought for her visit to her grandmother, Mildred said. That upset her grandma, she said. Mildred knows his name, along with the name of another male acquaintance whom her mother visited in Toppenish.
The murder of her mother impacted her extended family and friends in ways she could never have imagined. Though some refused to talk about it, Mildred has heard other stories that saddened and angered her.
“I tried to ask my family, if they knew who hurt her or who killed her and different ones, they kind of had an idea, but they didn’t really say,” she said. “My grandmother thought it was just men, just reckless people. ... She didn’t know.”
Despite all her questioning, Mildred is not really sure what happened to her mother. Or why it happened.
“But that’s exactly the same question all of us are asking now (about) our daughters, our cousins, our sisters, our grandmas, our aunties... all the same question — why? And it hurts us — the family,” she said. “We go through a lot of hardship emotionally, mentally, sometimes physically.”
As she stood at her mother’s grave, Mildred was sad but also thankful her mother brought her into this world, she said.
“On my birthday I always say thank you Mom, thank you Dad, I’m here, “ she said, raising her eyes and her right hand to the sky. “I’m alive one more day.”
Traditional upbringing
Growing up without a mother has impacted Mildred’s life in countless, immeasurable ways. As a young child, she felt her loss keenly.
“It was a shock to me when I found out I didn’t have a mom and everyone else did but me,” said Mildred, whose Indian name is Istisyawak.
Raised by maternal grandparents Annie and Tom Joe — Annie remarried after Mavis’ father died — Mildred grew up with strict but loving care, speaking only the Umatilla language in a traditional, self-sustaining home in the area of McKay Creek with no running water or electricity. Her first memory of her younger brother is of holding him in his cradleboard.
“We all spoke our Umatilla language. We were truly the Indian people and we just spoke the Indian language in the home,” Mildred said in an online presentation in late 2021 for Blue Mountain Community College.
She didn’t speak English when she went to public school for the first time. Mildred didn’t like it and even tried to drop out. “I just had to deal with a lot of unfriendly comments and remarks and things at school, and it was on a daily basis,” she said. “There (were) a lot of disrespectful words, disrespectful looks.”
Mildred graduated from Chemawa Indian School in Salem, Ore., in 1972. She has worked with the Warm Springs and Umatilla tribes as a youth counselor in foster care, with tribal police in child protective services and in counseling.
Her work as a master speaker of the Umatilla language is her real love. As part of that, she translates books and stories into the language. “I really enjoy what I’m doing,” she said during the Blue Mountain talk.
Along with her language work, Mildred advocates for other relatives and friends of missing and murdered Indigenous people and helps her tribal community during sacred ceremonies. She sews traditional wedding headdresses or veils for women and dentalium shell hair ties. Mildred has been working with dentalium shells since she was 10, when she started helping her grandmother put cowrie and dentalium shells on dresses and make medallions with them.
Tradition is precious to her. For a portrait taken of her and daughter Merle Kirk a few years ago, Mildred wore a cape and long earrings made of dentalium shells. The small mollusk shells found along the Northwest coast have been used ornamentally and as symbols of wealth for thousands of years.
Mildred didn’t wear full traditional regalia when she spoke at the casino on Dec. 2. But her outfit was powerful in its own modern way. Mildred wore a jean jacket with a large, colorful patch on the back with a woman, a horse and the letters “MMIW,” which stands for missing and murdered Indigenous women. Her long hair was bound behind a head wrap.
Before she talked inside, Mildred joined a prayer circle on the front lawn. Relatives and advocates held photos of their loved ones and signs calling for answers and justice. It was a clear, sunny day, with Mount Adams — Pahto — majestic in the distance.
As inside, Mildred didn’t speak long. But her words summed up her purpose then, and still.
“We’re going to go in there and light it up,” she said. “Our ancestors are going to be in there with us.”
