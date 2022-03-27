Information - and a photo - sought for Mavis Josephine McKay

Anyone with information about Mavis Josephine McKay and what happened to her early on the morning of Aug. 12, 1957 may contact Patti Gosch, tribal liaison for the Washington State Patrol, at patti.gosch@wsp.wa.gov or 360-280-0567.

Her daughter Mildred Quaempts is seeking a photo of her mother. Anyone with a photo of Mavis is asked to email reporter Tammy Ayer at tayer@yakimaherald.com or call 509-759-7898.