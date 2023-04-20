SUNNYSIDE -- The United Farm Workers organization signaled its continued support for workers at the Windmill Farms mushroom plant Tuesday as UFW President Teresa Romero rallied with workers and community members.
Romero kept the focus on Windmill Farms employees who were marching, waving flags and chanting “sí se puede” on Midvale Road. She called for Windmill Farms to recognize the union and for consumers and investors to recognize farmworkers’ importance to the company’s mushrooms.
"As long as we have the workers' support, we'll continue to fight for them," Romero said. “Agricultural (workers) are probably some of the most vulnerable workers.”
Workers at the Midvale Road mushroom farm have been publicly rallying for almost a year, alleging discrimination against women and stressful working conditions in the facility previously owned by Ostrom Mushroom Farms.
In September 2022, workers voted form a union with UFW. The UFW was founded by labor leader Cesar Chavez in the 1960s and is one of the largest farmworker unions in the U.S. The union's headquarters is in California, but it operates across the country.
In February, Ostrom sold the facility to Windmill Farms, a mushroom producer based in Ontario, Canada.
Windmill Farms CEO Clay Taylor did not comment on the unionization efforts when interviewed by the Yakima Herald-Republic in February but said his company was committed to a good working environment. He praised the workforce at the Midvale Road facility and said it was fantastic that Windmill Farms had been able to keep almost all the farm’s workers employed.
Windmill Farms could not be reached for comment regarding the Tuesday rally.
Workers who are organized with UFW said conditions have not improved after the sale. Antonio De Loera, communications director for the UFW, said some workers support the union but are worried about publicly supporting it due to fear of reprisals.
At the rally, Romero kept the focus on workers and their efforts. She made a short speech outside the mushroom farm and then turned the microphone over to workers and former workers.
“We want equality, dignity and respect as human beings,” said José Martínez, a member of the workers’ committee, in Spanish.
Daniela Barajas, a former worker, said she would continue to support her fellow farmworkers and that the union would cement change.
“They’re the ones that have paid the price for organizing,” Romero said in an interview after the rally. “If they do such important work, they should be treated with respect.”
Romero also called on other stakeholders to listen to workers’ voices and the allegations regarding their working conditions. The Washington State Attorney General’s Office filed a lawsuit last year alleging discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.
“I want consumers to know,” Romero said. “I want them to know that’s the product they’re buying.”
She wants investors in Windmill Farms, including investment firm and owners InStar Asset Management, to listen to workers’ stories. Romero said the UFW has not been able to meet with owners or managers.
Three other unions joined the rally, including the Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union, SMART (Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation) Local 324 and United Food and Commercial Workers 3000.
Representatives from SMART Local 324 and UFCW 3000 said they stand in solidarity with and support Windmill Farms workers.
Romero said that agricultural workers in general tend to be some of the most vulnerable. They often work in rural areas and have little access to information or oversight. By the time wrongdoing is discovered and penalized, Romero said, workers have often already endured it.
She finished her interview by paraphrasing a young activist she met while working for UFW.
“We all need to remember, we need farmworkers three times a day,” she said. “They harvest for all of us, so we should support them.”
