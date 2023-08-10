The U.S. Department of Labor ordered Ostrom Mushroom Farms to pay more than $130,000 for violating H-2A program rules, the agency announced Thursday.
The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division found that Ostrom did not pay H-2A workers the required wages, that it didn't provide cooking facilities in worker housing and that one worker paid a recruiter $10,000 for a visa.
Ostrom opened the mushroom farm on Midvale Road in Sunnyside in 2019 and sold it to Windmill Farms, a Canadian mushroom grower, in February. Farmworkers at the facility worked to unionize with United Farm Workers under Ostrom and Windmill’s ownership.
Ostrom entered into a separate settlement with the Washington attorney general in May, paying $3.4 million after the company was accused of discrimination, deceiving workers and retaliation against workers. Ostrom did not admit guilt in that settlement.
Ostrom has already paid the fines and back wages, according to an email from Jose A. Carnevali, a spokesperson for the Labor Department in San Francisco. He added that he is not aware of any other investigations against Ostrom.
Ostrom was fined $74,642 in civil penalties and ordered to pay $59,850 in wages for 62 employees, according to the Labor Department news release. The civil penalties will be paid to the Department of Labor and the unpaid wages will go to the workers, according to Carnevali's email.
“Employers participating in the H-2A guest worker program must make sure that they provide housing as required, that housing is sanitary, that vehicles used to transport workers are safe and that workers are paid correctly for all hours they work,” said Wage and Hour Division District Director Thomas Silva in the news release.
The H-2A program allows agricultural employers to hire foreign workers seasonally if they can prove that they cannot find enough local domestic workers to fill their needs. Employers must provide H-2A workers with housing and transportation.
The news release said Ostrom placed workers in a hotel after the housing listed in the H-2A job order was unavailable. Workers did not receive meals or cooking facilities, a violation of H-2A rules, according to the news release.
Ostrom did not pay workers required wages, did not keep accurate records and presented incomplete pay stubs, according to the news release. The Labor Department noted that one worker paid a recruiter nearly $10,000 for a visa, which is unlawful cost-shifting, according to the agency.
Local workers at the mushroom farm raised concerns about H-2A workers’ living conditions when they first contacted the UFW, said Elizabeth Strater, director of strategic campaigns for the farmworker union.
“The local workers were worried about the guest workers,” Strater said.
Strater expressed further concerns about H-2A workers being mistreated and used to displace local workers. Part of the Washington attorney general’s lawsuit alleged that Ostrom had discriminated against domestic workers.
Ostrom denied those allegations.
Stater noted that the H-2A program provides temporary seasonal work, but the mushroom farm was in operation year-round.
“They’ve broken so many rules,” Strater said.
