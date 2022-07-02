The Jerry Taylor Veterans Plaza in Sunnyside hit a milestone Thursday with the installation of two additional black granite walls honoring those who have served.
One wall features the first and fourth stanzas of “The Star-Spangled Banner” while the other features the preamble of the Declaration of Independence.
The additions bring the total number of memorial walls to 22. There are spaces for 42 walls.
“We just went over the halfway point,” said veteran Greg Schlieve, who helped spearhead the project. “It looks pretty good.”
The plaza spans a city block, occupying the median of Ninth Street from Franklin to Edison avenues.
Andrew Zinkle and Elijah Garibay of Quiring Monuments brought the 6,000-pound walls from Kent and had them installed by noon.
They drilled holes in the concrete pad and used 27-inch steel rods and epoxy to anchor the walls into position.
“Everything went pretty smoothly,” Zinkle said after wiping down one of the walls.
“We’ve definitely had worse days,” Garibay added.
The plaza features black and gray walls. The black walls feature service citations and their explanations, such as the Medal of Honor, the Purple Heart and Prisoners of War, while the gray walls are filled with the names of veterans.
Several spaces remain unfilled on gray walls, enough room for veterans’ names to be added well into the future, said Schlieve, also commander of the local American Legion Post.
“It’ll probably take another 20 years,” he said of completing the gray walls.
There’s a story behind every wall.
The Medal of Honor names a handful of highly decorated men, including Capt. Joe Cooper from Moses Lake. Cooper served in Vietnam and received the Medal of Honor, two Silver Stars, six Bronze Stars, Eight Purple Hearts and the Combat Infantry Badge.
Schlieve said he contacted Moses Lake officials to inform them he planned to honor Cooper on one of the walls in Sunnyside, and that they knew nothing of him. Later Moses Lake officials found a small monument honoring Cooper at a park concealed by two bushes, Schlieve said.
The plaza was conceptualized in 2006 and named after Taylor, former Sunnyside mayor and longtime Legion post commander.
The first walls went up in 2014, and the project has been unfolding since.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.