Two men were killed in a two-vehicle crash in the Lower Valley Tuesday afternoon, Yakima County sheriff’s deputies said.
Deputies and Yakama Nation Tribal police were called to the intersection of Progressive and South Wapato roads, about a mile south of Wapato around 2:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to a sheriff’s news release. Responders found a 1998 Ford Mustang had been hit by a 2013 Dodge Ram pickup, the release said.
According to investigators, the Mustang was driving east on Progressive Road when it ran a stop sign and was hit on the passenger side by the pickup, which was heading north on South Wapato Road.
The Mustang’s occupants died at the scene, the release said, while the woman driving the pickup was taken to a local hospital, the release said.
The crash is under investigation by the sheriff’s office.
