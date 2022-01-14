Two people were killed and two were injured in a head-on collision Friday afternoon near Granger, Yakima County Sheriff’s deputies say.
Deputies were called to the intersection of Yakima Valley Highway and Dekker Road, about three miles east on Granger, for a collision between two vehicles, according to a sheriff’s news release. A caller said one of the vehicles was on fire, and a bystander used a fire extinguisher to put it out.
Arriving deputies found one person dead. One truck had one person and the other had three occupants, the release said. As fire crews extricated people, one other person died and the two injured people were taken to local hospitals, the release said.
The sheriff’s traffic unit is investigating the crash, the release said.
