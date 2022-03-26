Two people were killed in a head-on collision on Interstate 82 Friday night, Washington State Patrol reports.
Leon Perez, 20, of Yakima was driving a 2004 GMC Envoy westbound in the eastbound lanes just east of the Donald Wapato Road exit shortly after 11:20 p.m. Friday when he collided with a 212 Chevrolet Malibu that was headed east, according to a State Patrol news release.
The Malibu’s driver, 23-year-old Elizabeth Ramirez of Toppenish, was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. Perez died at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle Saturday morning, the release said.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash, troopers said. The crash is under investigation.
