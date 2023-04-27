Two people were injured and one killed in a single-car crash north of Sunnyside Thursday morning.
Griselda Jimenez, 17, of Sunnyside was driving a 2009 Dodge Avenger south on State Route 241 about eight miles north of Sunnyside around 12:20 a.m. when she failed to complete a turn and went off the road, according to a Washington State Patrol news release.
The Avenger rolled down an embankment, injuring Jimenez and Alex Cruz, 14, of Sunnyside, the release said. They were taken to Astria Sunnyside Hospital, and their conditions were not immediately available.
A third person in the car, 32-year-old Bertin Jimenez-Yesca, was produced dead at the scene, the release said. He died from blunt-force trauma, Chief Deputy Yakima County Coroner Marshall Slight said.
Troopers said intoxicants were not a factor in the crash, and that Jimenez-Yesca was the only person in the car who wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, the release said.
