Late every June, Debbie James starts looking for little clusters of flowers blooming from the tops of tall bulrushes in Lower Yakima Valley wetlands and along the Columbia River.
The unusual weather of recent years has made the time to begin gathering the perennial reeds, commonly known as tules, a little more unpredictable. But they’re usually ready around July 4, and James has her favorite places within and outside the Yakama Reservation to cut and collect tk’u — the Yakama name for both common and softstem bulrushes.
“I bundle them up and put them in the truck,” James said Saturday morning as she secured an armful of cut tule stalks with a few strips from a bedsheet and stood the bundle up to shake and straighten it out. From there she would take the bundles to her home in Wapato, separate the tules and dry them in the shade for about two weeks.
At that point, James can begin knitting together the stalks, which are filled with a foam-like material, into tule mats. She uses cattails as dowels to finish them.
“Almost 20 years I’ve been doing this,” James said. “I enjoy it.”
Plateau peoples have used tule mats of various sizes for everyday needs such as housing and bedding. The mats are lightweight and can be rolled up for easy transport — crucial for Indigenous communities that traveled throughout their traditional lands for thousands of years as food sources and seasons changed.
“Tules are an amazing plant. They can grow over 6 feet tall, up to 15 feet tall,” Emma Olney, a wetland and riparian restoration biologist with Yakama Nation Wildlife, said as she held a stalk slightly taller than herself. Yakama Nation Wildlife hosted Saturday’s event.
“They’re such a good insulator. Look in the inside — it looks like styrofoam,” she said.
Tule mats play important roles in some of the most significant times in Indigenous communities. They are used in longhouses, for First Foods gatherings and Indian name-giving ceremonies. They are part of traditional weddings, and some who die want to be wrapped in a tule mat instead of being buried in a casket.
“They’re very light but they’re very sturdy,” James said. “They are a very sacred piece of our ways.”
It’s important to how to gather tule reeds and make tule mats for all of those reasons, said Chestina Salinas of Yakama Nation Behavioral Health Services. She organized Saturday’s tule field trip so the group of about 20 people could learn about the growth, gathering and purpose of tule reeds and tule mats.
And along with the mental wellness and physical benefits of getting outside and gathering tules, “Culture really brings us back and grounds us,” she said. Learning and practicing cultural traditions help people cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, which has disproportionately impacted Indigenous people.
The tule field trip started early as participants began gathering before 6 a.m. at the Yakama Nation Fisheries building in Toppenish. From there they drove to the intersection of Lateral A and Marion Drain roads, heading southeast to a low area where the greenery was so thick it almost made a tunnel over the dirt road.
After Cecil Eppinette began with a song and a prayer, Olney talked about the natural history of tules in the Yakima Valley.
“Toppenish Creek doesn’t always flood this area like it used to. We used to have huge wetlands complexes,” she said. “The creek used to go this way and that way and every time it would move, it would leave a scar and these little low places, the scars, where the water would sit.
“When the water came up, we’d always have water a little bit on the surface, and that’s what tules love. They love standing water, really slow moving in the spring ... and they can tolerate a lot of dryness and drought in the summer.”
James then led the group to a favorite spot just to the west, down a dead-end road and past a gate that is usually locked. Though there was no standing water in that low tule field, the ground was cool and spongy. The area is more open, with memorable views of Toppenish Ridge to the south, Mount Adams (Pahto) to the west and Ahtanum Ridge in the distance.
“This is a good area,” said James, who also brought her mother, Tucelia James. “We’ve been coming here all week.”
Participants used loppers, hedge shears and a knife to cut the tules as close to the ground as possible. Stalks can be twisted off, but it’s challenging and messy due to their fibrous insides, as Olney demonstrated. And stalks with spots aren’t desirable, she said.
“You don’t want spots on the top. They start getting spots as the water goes down. That’s them going dormant,” Olney said. Tules are usually cut from July to September, James said, though she has collected some from near the Columbia as late as October.
Nick Spencer sat near a canopy and watched as wife Karen and others cut and gathered stalks before deciding to join them. “That’s my contribution,” Spencer said as he carried a large bundle he cut quickly with a small scythe.
The Spencers plan to help James with cutting and gathering tules, and perhaps more. They also want to get relatives involved.
“This is pretty good. I didn’t know that they did this here,” he said.
