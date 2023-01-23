The Sunnyside City Council took an unusual step Sept. 26 when it revoked the business license of the Townhouse Motel. The next day, the motel's owners were granted an injunction in Yakima County Superior Court to remain open.
City staff noted poor room conditions and numerous police calls when asking for the revocation. Fred Kim, an owner of the motel, said he has fixed those issues and wants to work with the city to remain open. Revoking the license would cause permanent closure of the motel, he said.
“I don’t want to fight with the city. I’ve been here for 35 years,” Kim said in a Jan. 10 interview. “I don’t want to put the city down. They’re doing what they need to. But the problems don’t exist anymore.”
On Sept. 26, City Council members said Fred and Helen Kim, the owners of the motel, could reapply for a business license after making improvements. Fred Kim said if the motel closes, he will lose income from his remaining clients and stop all advertising. A motion filed by his attorney said ceasing operations would cause “irreparable damage” and force the Townhouse to close.
Sunnyside City Manager Elizabeth Alba said the city was focused on the litigation and had no comment until the matter in court was resolved.
Changes at the Townhouse Motel
Fred Kim wants to work with the city to make improvements without shutting down, he said. He and Douglas Garrison, the attorney representing the owners, have communicated with city staff and said they are addressing a list of issues.
“I’m still working on every room here,” Fred Kim said. “New carpeting, new flooring in the room, new painting in the bathroom.”
Fred Kim said he has spent at least $40,000 on repairs across the motel in the last few years, including $9,500 installing a fence to prevent trespassing.
Trespassers caused much of the criminal activity and police calls around the hotel, Garrison said during an initial public hearing Sept. 12. He described people passing through the motel’s property rather than going to and from any room.
To address concerns about crime raised during public hearings Sept. 12 and 26, Fred Kim said he has also stopped renting rooms to some customers who were involved in police calls.
Criminal activity
On Sept. 12, former Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera said “significant criminal activity” occurred at the motel. Current Police Chief Robert Layman said Jan. 12 that police had been called to the motel only three times since Sept. 26 – for a welfare check, agency assist and information call. None resulted in an arrest.
David Swails owns nearby Valley Auto Parts. He spoke in favor of the business license revocation at the Sept. 12 hearing, alleging that guests at the motel were stealing fuel from his business. He said the new fence has limited the number of people who access his business from the motel’s property.
However, fuel was still being stolen, though not by guests at the Townhouse Motel. Swails said he’s spent money on new security cameras and crime was a broader community problem.
“It’s not just this one hotel that’s an issue,” he said.
What’s next?
The motion for an injunction alleged the city of Sunnyside failed to consider updates made to the Townhouse Motel after an inspection in 2019 and those repairs were delayed because of the pandemic. The motion also alleged City Council members had made a decision on the matter before arriving at the public hearings.
There was a city inspection Sept. 16.
The city filed an objection to the injunction and said it had followed the Sunnyside municipal code, which outlines the process for revoking a business license.
Fred Kim said he wants to cooperate with the city to make any required improvements. He wants to avoid the expense of litigation and the constant stress the situation creates for him
“We’re hoping to come to some agreement with the city,” Garrison said. “Our overall position is to come into compliance with the city and their concerns.”
It's unclear if the City Council can reverse its revocation.
Garrison said he will file an amended complaint by Friday, Jan. 27.
