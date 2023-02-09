Toppenish residents have packed several recent city council meetings to express concerns about high utility costs.
City council members have taken notice, they said, and lowered utility taxes while navigating several infrastructure improvements.
The base rate for the city is $175.52 for water, sewer and garbage. That’s $50.42 for water, $99.51 for sewage and $25.59 for garbage. There are extra charges for every 100 cubic feet of water residents use over the base 600 cubic feet, as well as a 29% tax.
Those utility rates hit homeowners particularly hard, said Sergio Nicolas, who spoke at a Jan. 23 meeting.
“I started noticing the issues when my parents bought a house in 2014,” said Nicolas in a later interview. “It’s increased $54 since 2014. Right now, we’re paying about $180 a month to use the service or don’t use it. That’s how much we pay.”
This isn’t the first time community members have shown up to a city council meeting to speak on the issue, and council members said they are listening.
“The city is always open to the public’s concerns,” said Mayor Elpidia Saavedra.
The 2023 utility tax rate was dropped from 31% to 29% in 2023 after community members packed a Nov. 14 city council meeting. Utility rates rose 3%, less than inflation, which rose 6.5% nationally from December 2021 to December 2022.
Other Lower Valley cities had high utility taxes last year, though many base rates were lower. There were higher utility costs in other parts of Washington, like Seattle, but Yakima County residents, particularly in Lower Valley communities, have lower median incomes than state or national levels.
In Toppenish and Wapato, almost a quarter of all households make less than $25,000 a year. For those Toppenish households, utility costs will eat up about 8% of their annual income, based on census figures and utility costs.
New program to even out bills
The Toppenish council approved a new program in November that evens out monthly bills for customers. The program is open to residential customers who have paid for utilities for at least 12 months. Equal, monthly fees are calculated for future months based on utility usage from the past year.
If residents use more than those fees at the end of 12 months, they would pay the difference. If they use less, they receive a refund. Applications are open in December and June.
Nicolas added that high utility rates can still be burdensome, especially for low-income residents. He is an ESL teacher and said his family has been alright, but other community members can face hard choices.
Nicolas pointed out that many agricultural workers live in Toppenish. During the winter, there is less agricultural work and income can dry up. Retired residents who are on fixed incomes feel the squeeze.
Many residents still want more information, Nicolas said. He said he had not heard from the city 10 days after raising his concerns at a city council meeting. Nicolas sees an increase in bills without an increase in services. Several residents have used the example of snow plowing, or the lack thereof, and Nicolas also pointed out that municipal jail services moved to Sunnyside.
“I’m not saying we don’t want to pay. I know we have to pay because there’s people working out there,” Nicolas said. “But, the main point is we’re paying more and we’re getting less services.”
Saavedra said she understands residents’ questions. She suggested reaching out to city staff or watching past city council meetings on MidValley Television.
“In the meetings, we don’t have a time to have those open discussions,” Saavedra said. “If they come to the city hall or call our staff, they’re the ones that can answer the questions.”
Meters
Toppenish has been engaged in several infrastructure projects for sewage and water systems.
Dan Ford, Toppenish’s Public Works director, said staff and contractors are about halfway done updating every water meter in the city, or about 2,300 meters. The project is addressing large scale failures and old equipment and has been delayed by the weather and material shortages.
Ford said new meters may not lower utility bills — that will depend on the rates set by the city and residents’ water usage. The new meters will improve accuracy and stabilize utility bills. The old water meters were less accurate and were manually read every other month, leading to delayed billing.
“One month, you get the base rate, the next month you get the previous month’s overage, the base rate and this month’s overage,” Ford explained.
He thanked residents for their patience and said once Toppenish made some software updates later in 2023, the new wireless meters would allow residents to view their water usage in real time online.
Sewer updates
City council members said the other costs residents are bearing are for mandated updates to Toppenish’s sewer system. Toppenish’s 2023 preliminary budget shows the city is still paying off $16.5 million in debt related to the sewer and water systems.
Council member Loren Belton said the city was directed to make expensive improvements to meet environmental standards but didn’t receive enough federal or state funding. That can make things expensive for Toppenish residents.
“They don’t look and say ‘Toppenish is a low income community,’” he said.
Belton has said he was facing an expensive utility bill of his own.
“We all pay those too. If we can make those (lower rates) happen, I guarantee we will,” he said on Feb. 6.
Utility tax revenue helps maintain the city’s general fund. Saavedra said the city is putting some of those resources toward policing and public safety.
When other revenues rise, the city can lower utility costs, city officials said. Part of the reason for lowering the utility tax in 2023 was that Toppenish anticipated more sales tax revenues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.