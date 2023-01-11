Community members expressed continued discontentment with Astria Toppenish Hospital’s dwindling suite of services during a second Toppenish town hall meeting Monday regarding the closure of the hospital’s Family Maternity Center.
During the meeting, which saw about 50 people pack into the small council chambers, a handful of speakers brought up the idea of Toppenish forming a public hospital district. Public hospital districts are formed via a community vote and are designed to deliver health services custom-tailored to the health needs of the community.
A meeting to discuss the possibility of forming a public hospital district is planned at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 12, at Iglesia Del Valle, 308 E. Toppenish Ave, Toppenish. More than three dozen people at the meeting signed a form expressing interest in attending.
The idea was first brought up during public comment by Jordan Loehr, an OB/GYN and Toppenish community member. Loehr is part of a small group of health care providers and community members who have been advocating for Astria to reopen the maternity center.
“We have been working to find an efficient, effective, sustainable, community-driven and locally-invested solution to restoring maternity services to our community,” Loehr said. “We can form a public hospital district for the lower valley. We can bring maternity centers back to Toppenish.”
Washington has 56 public hospital districts, including those in Prosser and Kittitas County. They are governed by an elected board of commissioners and much like most hospitals, make the majority of their revenue via insurance.
State laws exist to limit the access public hospital districts have to municipal funds generated by taxes. The Association of Washington Public Hospital District’s website says hospital districts usually get about 2-3% of their total revenue from taxes.
“There are no public hospital districts in Yakima County. This gives us an amazing opportunity to solve this problem in a sustainable and locally-driven way," Loehr said. "In order to do this, we need everyone. We need to gather ideas, energies, capacities and each other."
