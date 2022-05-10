TOPPENISH – Free immunizations, food and music will be available as the Yakima Valley Farm Workers Clinic hosts a community health fair on Saturday at Toppenish Medical-Dental Clinic.
More than 25 organizations will be participating with resource tables at the event, which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the clinic, at 510 W. First Ave., Toppenish.
Activities lined up for Saturday include a photo booth, face painting, a Zumba instructor, and a local DJ. There will be an ongoing raffle for participants with prize giveaways of bicycles and scooters.
For more information, visit yvfwc.com/event/toppenish-health-fair/
