Fish passage will improve in Toppenish Creek on the Yakama Reservation, thanks to a $1.6 million federal Fish and Wildlife Service grant.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-National Fish Passage Program has also awarded $1 million to a fish passage project at Naselle River in Willapa Bay, according to a news release from the U.S. Senate.
U.S. Sens. Maria Cantwell and Patty Murray of Washington supported the funding.
Two diversion dams and a non-functional fish screen will be replaced with fish passage structures on the Lower Toppenish Creek to provide a better migration path for Pacific lamprey and steelhead, the release said.
The project will restore and enhance more than 450 acres of wetland habitat on the floodplain of Toppenish Creek and open more than 100 miles of stream and five acres of critical habitat, the release said.
“By removing culverts from Smith Creek and constructing fish passage at Lower Toppenish, we’re giving salmon, steelhead, and Pacific lamprey the best chance to recover and thrive, as well as the ecosystems and economies that rely on their survival. These restoration projects will help transform critical watersheds in Pacific and Yakima counties and build on the historic investments for fish passage barrier removal included in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law,” Cantwell said in the release.
At Smith Creek in Willapa Bay, two culverts will be replaced with a bridge at the creek’s mouth near its junction with Naselle River, the release said.
Removing these culverts will reopen 8.7 miles of freshwater stream spawning habitat and 140 acres of critical habitat for many species, including salmon and Pacific lamprey, the release said.
“These fish passage projects will be key to saving precious species—including our salmon—and restoring wetlands and other vital habitat near Willapa Bay and on Toppenish Creek. They’ll make a real difference to the communities who rely on these habitats and help sure we’re living up to our Tribal treaty obligations,” Murray said in the release.
