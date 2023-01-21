A Tacoma man died of a gunshot wound at the time of a head-on crash Saturday morning in Toppenish, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Troopers are investigating a shooting and crash on State Route 22 at 12:45 a.m. Saturday and are looking for the driver and one of the passengers in a 2009 Toyota Camry that was eastbound near Milepost 3.3. 

Joel Reyes, 22, of Tacoma, a passenger in the Camry, "suffered a life-ending gunshot wound at the time of the collision," the WSP said in a news release.

Passenger Pedro Sanchez, 22, of Fife, was injured and taken to MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Another passenger in the Camry and the driver fled the scene, the WSP and Toppenish police said.

"Circumstances surrounding the gunshot wound are still under investigation," the WSP said Saturday.

The Camry crossed the centerline and struck a 2022 Chevy Silverado pickup heading west. Jason Reno, 51, who was driving the Silverado, and Lahela Kaahanui, 44, a passenger, both of Kennewick, were injured and taken Memorial hospital, according to the WSP.

WSP is leading the investigation. Toppenish police, the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, Toppenish Fire Department and American Medical Response also responded.

Both vehicles were totaled.

Jasper Kenzo Sundeen's reporting for the Yakima Herald-Republic is possible with support from Report for America and community members through the Yakima Valley Community Fund. For information on republishing, email news@yakimaherald.com.

RFA/Latino Community and Lower Valley Reporter

Heyo, I’m Jasper. Nice to meet you. I cover a wide variety of news, but I try to focus on the Latino community and the Lower Yakima Valley. I want to sharestories and perspectives from the Yakima Valley. I’m interested in economics, labor, geography and the environment, but the most important issues will always be the ones the community cares about. If you have something worth saying, I’ll listen and try to write it down.  I’m a gosei from Northeast Los Angeles and I got my start as a student journalist and editor covering sports in the Bay Area. I’m a massive soccer fan and I still love to play. I also love water in all its forms, the word copacetic and trying new things. I want to read more, and I like to cook, but I’m not great at either. Have fun out there! 

