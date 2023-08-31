Sunnyside named a new fire chief and assistant fire chief on Thursday.
Cameron Haubrich, who has been the acting chief, is stepping into the role permanently.
"With his extensive experience and dedication to public safety, we are confident that he will excel in this role. We are excited to see him take our fire department to new heights and continue to protect and serve our city," a city news release said.
Haubrich is joined by Chad Den Boer, the new assistant fire chief.
"Chad brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to the role, having served in various capacities within the fire department for many years," the news release said.
The pair will oversee the fire department's operations in the second largest city in Yakima County.
Former Fire Chief Ken Anderson was put on leave in February.
Sunnyside has brought on a new fire chief and police chief this year.
Robert Layman was named police chief after serving as interim police chief after former chief Albert Escalera was fired.
Changes planned for Sunnyside park
Sunnyside also is working on improvements to a local park, according to a social media post from the city.
Tina Knoth Park is near Homer and First Street and the Sunnyside Law and Justice Center, as first reported by the Sunnyside Sun. The city said the park will feature walking trails, a dog park and courts.
"We look forward to seeing the park come to life," read the city's post on Facebook.
