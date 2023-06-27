Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma's decision not to sign a Pride Month proclamation drew protests and support during a council meeting Monday.
Earlier this month, Broersma announced he would not sign the proclamation. He said the city was against discrimination, but he thinks Pride Month is divisive.
“The month of June is Pride Month and I have been requested to make a declaration on behalf of the city and I have, as politely as I could, declined doing that,” Broersma said on June 12. “There’s a reason for that, it’s not because I’m opposed to anybody, it’s because this is probably the most divisive subject we could talk about in this country today.”
Pride events have been organized since June 1970, when demonstrators advocated for equal rights for LGBTQ+ people and commemorated events at the Stonewall Inn in New York City in 1969 that were a catalyst for the modern LGBTQ+ civil rights movement.
An annual Pride Festival and Parade in Yakima on June 10 drew about 5,000 participants.
Broersma signed a Pride proclamation last year, recognizing June 2022 as LGBTQ Pride Month in Sunnyside, but said at the time that he did not want to make a big deal out of it.
On Monday, more than a half dozen residents expressed their views for and against the mayor’s decision.
Sunnyside resident Chelsea Dimas was one of several people who criticized Broersma’s decision. She held a Pride flag in one hand and read a letter to the city council.
“More than ever, it is critical for our city to stand in solidarity with us. The city of Sunnyside has shown little to no support for our LGBTQ+ community for decades, however they have the historical opportunity to change that today,” she said.
Dimas, who is the founder of Raíces, a local nonprofit, said she had a petition for the mayor to sign the Pride Proclamation with 150 signatures.
Oscar Sanchez, another resident, said he was disappointed by the decision and called on Broersma to sign the proclamation.
“Living in a city that describes the quality of life as pleasant and calm, how can this be true for the community when it’s not true for the LGBTQIA community, when we’re not validating their belonging in the city,” Sanchez said. “We bring knowledge, value and kindness to the city. We are asking to be heard and be supported.”
Several people said Broersma’s efforts to avoid divisiveness had backfired.
“If you’re saying you’re not taking a position, you took a position when you decided not to,” said Maria Fernandez, a Yakima resident who does nonprofit work in Sunnyside. "The city chooses to relegate the LGBTQ+ community to the margins.”
Other Sunnyside residents spoke in support of Broersma’s decision.
“I’m here to support the council and Dean’s position on not signing the proclamation. I think we’re probably the silent majority,” said Gary Visser, a Sunnyside resident. “I think it is divisive.”
Tim Bardell, who lives just outside Sunnyside, agreed with Visser and said he appreciated that the proclamation had not been signed.
Broersma thanked community members for their comments. After the meeting, he said he was glad people are discussing it and he is happy to talk with any community members about their concerns.
“We don’t know your concerns unless you tell us, so we’re happy to have you here,” Broersma said.
He said he did not support discrimination or abuse against LGBTQ+ community members. Broersma added that he had not heard any concerns with Pride Month locally, but that his decision not to sign the proclamation came from what he saw nationally.
After the meeting, City Manager Elizabeth Alba said many city staff members were supportive of Pride celebrations.
“I’m in full support of the LGBTQ+ community in my personal conviction,” Alba said. “But as city manager, I have to abide by what the mayor says and the city council.”
In an interview later, Dimas said community members are invited to a solidarity march in support of Pride Month this Saturday that will meet at 10 a.m. near Fiesta Foods. Marchers will follow the Lower Yakima Valley Pathway for just over a mile and a half.
“I’m going to keep speaking up,” Dimas said. “All people are welcome, regardless of what they believe in.”
