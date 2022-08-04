The Sunnyside Community Library will be closed Tuesday so Pacific Power can upgrade the equipment and power that serve the building at 621 Grant Ave.
Pacific Power will replace a power pole and transformers and upgrade the building’s three-phase power supply, according to a news release from Yakima Valley Libraries. If setbacks arise, the library may need to be closed through Wednesday as well, the release said.
Library officials hope the upgrades will provide more consistent power to the building and fix recurrent issues with the library’s HVAC system.
External book returns will be accessible during the closure but returned materials won’t be checked in until power is restored to the building. Because of the delay, overdue fines won’t accrue for Sunnyside patrons with items that are due during the closure.
Other closures
Sunnyside library patrons who want to visit another community library on Tuesday can find library hours and locations at bit.ly/YHR-libraries. However, three other community libraries remain closed for various reasons.
Library officials posted on June 27 that the Granger and Toppenish community libraries are closed until further notice due to continued issues with the air conditioning.
A part needed to fix the air-conditioning unit of the Granger Community Library at 508 Sunnyside Ave. arrived earlier this week and the city’s repair crew was on site Tuesday, said Krystal Corbray, programming and marketing librarian.
“At this point, we don’t have a definite date for reopening, as we’re currently waiting for confirmation that the part has been installed and the unit is functioning,” Corbray said Wednesday.
The Toppenish Community Library at 1 South Elm St. will remain closed until repairs are completed to the building’s two wall air-conditioning units.
“With that heat-related closure, we’re coordinating with the city of Toppenish (which owns and maintains the building) for repairs,” Corbray said. “At this time, it sounds like the city is estimating at least a few weeks before repairs will be completed.”
The White Swan Community Library, which was closed in March, will remain closed indefinitely. Library services are available Monday through Friday afternoons at the Harrah Community Library at 21 E. Pioneer St.
