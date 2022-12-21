A fire destroyed a laundromat in Sunnyside Tuesday evening.
The Sunnyside Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire at 5:45 p.m. at the Agitation Station on the corner of Lincoln Avenue and First Street.
There were no reported injuries. The fire did not spread to any other structures or vehicles, but the building was a total loss, fire officials said.
The cause and origin of the fire have yet to be determined, said Assistant Fire Chief Cameron Haubrich.
The fire started as an electrical fire before it spread to the entire building, said Haubrich. He added that the fire ruptured a gas line and became gas fueled.
"That's what caused it to spread almost instantly," Haubrich said.
Thirty-eight fire personnel responded, with support from Grandview, Mabton, Yakima County Fire District 5 and Prosser Ambulance, Haubrich said.
The washer and dryer machines in Agitation Station had been updated in the last few years, said staff at the Sunnyside Fire Department, increasing the loss from the fire.
