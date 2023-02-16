Another department in the city of Sunnyside is facing a shakeup.
City Fire Chief Ken Anderson was placed on administrative leave Tuesday and his assistant Cameron Haubrich was named acting chief, according to a city news release.
The city didn't provide the Yakima Herald-Republic with the news release. A resident forwarded a screenshot of it to a reporter.
City Manager Elizabeth Alba confirmed the move Thursday morning, but wouldn't discuss it.
The release didn’t provide nature of the internal investigation.
“This is a personnel issue and there will be no further comments from city staff or officials at this time,” the release said.
This is the second city department to face a shakeup with its top official recently.
In November, City Manager Elizabeth Alba fired longtime police Chief Albert Escalera and placed Cmdr. Scott Bailey on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Bailey left the department before the instigation was concluded.
Alba appointed Sgt. Robert Layman as acting police chief and in January made the appointment permanent.
