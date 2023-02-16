Another department in the city of Sunnyside is facing a shakeup.

City Fire Chief Ken Anderson was placed on administrative leave Tuesday and his assistant Cameron Haubrich was named acting chief, according to a city news release.

The city didn't provide the Yakima Herald-Republic with the news release. A resident forwarded a screenshot of it to a reporter.

City Manager Elizabeth Alba confirmed the move Thursday morning, but wouldn't discuss it.

The release didn’t provide nature of the internal investigation.

“This is a personnel issue and there will be no further comments from city staff or officials at this time,” the release said.

This is the second city department to face a shakeup with its top official recently.

In November, City Manager Elizabeth Alba fired longtime police Chief Albert Escalera and placed Cmdr. Scott Bailey on paid leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation. Bailey left the department before the instigation was concluded.

Alba appointed Sgt. Robert Layman as acting police chief and in January made the appointment permanent.

Reach Phil Ferolito at pferolito@yakimaherald.com.

Tags

Yakima County Government, Lower Valley Reporter

Hi, I’m Phil Ferolito, longtime reporter with the Yakima Herald-Republic, where I have gained an array of experience from covering small city governments and school districts to big-picture issues concerning county government, crime and the Yakama Nation, a federally recognized tribe with important historical and cultural ties to the land. 

I began with the Herald-Republic in Oct. 2000 as a copy editor, designing pages, writing headlines and proof-reading stories. Over the years I have covered four Lower Valley municipalities, Granger, Toppenish, Wapato and Harrah, and the Yakama Nation. My goal always has been to shine a light in dark places and bring readers closer to concerning issues, important people, and other events in our community.  

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment