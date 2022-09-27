The Sunnyside City Council revoked the Townhouse Motel’s business license on Monday because of concerns about living conditions and security.
City staff members recommended the license be revoked. At a meeting earlier this month, the council reviewed code violations and substandard room conditions found in 2019. A follow-up inspection on Sept. 16 found improvements, with some work left to be done. The council also considered public comments from local business owners, who said motel residents were engaged in criminal activity, including theft and selling drugs.
Helen and Fred Kim, the motel’s owners, said they have taken steps to address concerns by renovating rooms, increasing security and evicting some long-term tenants, all of whom will be gone by the end of the month.
Their long-term goals are to become more family-friendly and decrease police calls, they said.
Sunnyside City Council voted 5-2 in favor of revoking the Townhouse Motel’s business license. Mayor Dean Broersma, Deputy Mayor Jim Restucci and Council members Martin Beeler, Vicki Ripley and Mike Farmer voted to revoke the business license. Council members Julia Hart and Craig Hicks opposed the revocation.
Council members voiced concerns about the state of the rooms when they were first inspected in 2019. Broersma commended the business owners on their work renovating the rooms, but questioned why they had deteriorated in the first place.
“The fact that it took the city to come in and tell you it needed to be fixed concerns me,” Broersma said of the mold problems from the 2019 inspection. “That’s an unhealthy living environment.”
He said the owners can reapply for a license after making changes.
The city inspection on Sept. 16 indicated that rooms that had been substandard in 2019 were now in good condition, but that recently vacated rooms were badly damaged. City staff cited several issues with the crawlspace beneath the Townhouse Motel which they said could be addressed in a short amount of time.
Hicks urged city council to allow the Kims to keep their business license on the condition that they implement changes.
“There’s a history here that needs to be broken,” Hicks said.
Broersma was also concerned by drug sales which allegedly occurred at the hotel. In the first hearing about the business license revocation on Sept. 12, Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera said “significant criminal activity” occurred at the motel.
Some community members said criminal activity is a larger issue in Sunnyside that needs to be addressed.
“It happens to be a part of the town that is very popular to those guys who do (criminal activity),” Fred Kim said. “This is the problem that we have in Sunnyside itself right now.”
During the first hearing regarding the Townhouse Motel’s business license on Sept. 12, Fred Kim said trespassers were to blame for the criminal activity, rather than people living at the hotel. Helen Kim said they were putting up a fence to increase security and stop trespassing.
“We tried as hard as we can. We’re not just sitting there letting it happen. We fight for it,” Helen Kim said. “I’m going to try as best as I can to comply with the rules.”
Elizabeth Gates, a Sunnyside resident and mother of one of the motel residents, said that she was disappointed in the council. She said that Sunnyside was facing a housing and crime crisis and that revoking the Townhouse Motel’s business license was not a solution.
“The city does not have enough low-income housing,” Gates said. “My daughter is mentally ill, not a troublemaker. We have not been able to find another place in Sunnyside and we have tried for years.”
In his closing statements, Broersma said he did not take the revocation lightly and that the Kims can reapply for a business license in the near future if they make repairs and ensure tenants don't break the law.
“This is not a forever thing. It’s not like we’re trying to run you out of town on a rail,” Broersma said. “We’re not doing this to be cruel. This is painful for us as well. We don’t want to see someone lose their livelihood.”
