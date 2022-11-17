The Sunnyside City Council approved more than $189,000 in law enforcement expenditures this year and next year, including a retreat for the city’s police department, on Monday.
Most of that money will be spent on two new police vehicles — around $150,000 — and another portion will be contributed to funding for a regional crime lab. At least $23,247 will be spent on a police retreat to Suncadia Resort near Cle Elum. That includes $1,750 spent on leadership training.
“I think our police need a chance to regroup, do some team building, get out of Sunnyside and just have a break,” said City Manager Elizabeth Alba. “I’m proposing that we authorize one-time ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) money, set aside some and rearrange it a little bit.”
ARPA funds for local governments can be used to provide premium pay for essential workers, according to the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Alba said that police officers from the Grandview and the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office would take part in patrols and staffing while Sunnyside officers were away.
“(Sunnyside Police) will be covered for the time that they’re out of the city,” Alba said. “I’m not going to reveal the dates because I honestly don’t want the public or anyone to know when this is going to happen.”
Of the $23,247, almost $14,000 will be spent on Suncadia resort fees, hotel rooms, food and a meeting room, with $5,000 for police overtime and $2,500 on additional staffing.
The council unanimously approved the expenditure.
Police department changes
On Nov. 7, Alba fired Albert Escalera, now the city’s former chief of police. Alba cited increased crime, officer-involved shootings, misconduct within the department and a lack of trust and cohesion in her relationship with Escalera in a news release announcing the termination.
Alba announced Commander Scott Bailey was placed on administrative leave in that same news release. In a later email, she said that change was independent of Escalera’s termination.
Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma mentioned the changes in approving the funding for the retreat.
“When the manager presented (the retreat) to me, I thought it was good. I know the entire department, as well as many parts of the city were affected by the last week. A lot of these things came up rather suddenly and people may have felt blindsided,” Broersma said. “We’ve got an acting chief. We’ve got a police culture that needs to be brought together, needs to be brought together as a team.”
Acting Police Chief Robert Layman was promoted from sergeant. Layman was introduced at the City Council meeting and Broersma expressed confidence in the appointment.
In an interview after the meeting, Layman said he is familiarizing himself with the position and focused on bringing the department together. In a later email, he said Sunnyside police would continue strategies they started under Escalera.
“We will continue to employ risk-based policing and precision policing. We plan to be more engaged with our community and ramp up the community involvement with regards to our work,” Layman said in an email.
Crime lab
The council also authorized Alba to enter into an agreement with the Yakima Valley Conference of Governments for a regional crime lab.
“This is a good addition to what we already do in our city,” Alba said. “It will provide joint services to all the cities in the Valley and the Sheriff’s department. This is our little piece of that one big pie in cost.”
The council voted to amend the 2023 budget with a $15,275 contribution for the regional crime lab and approved payment for Sunnyside’s membership with the organization in 2023.
In other action:
• The council approved redistricting of City Council districts after receiving a presentation from YVCOG which included a map. Districts 1-3 have roughly 4,000 people, while District 4 has around 4,200, due to the population density of a mobile home court.
• A hearing was held for Sunnyside’s 2023 budget and no public comments were made. A final hearing has been scheduled for Nov. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.