SUNNYSIDE — The Sunnyside City Council postponed a decision about the Town House Motel’s business license on Monday after hearing concerns about substandard living conditions and criminal activity.
City staff recommended the council revoke the motel’s business license. Abandoned vehicles, criminal activity and substandard rooms found during a 2019 inspection violated city ordinances and closing the motel would protect public health and safety, staff said.
The council did not make a decision on Monday and scheduled another meeting at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 26.
The Town House Motel is on the Yakima Valley Highway in Sunnyside and is owned and operated by Sunnyside residents Fred Kim and his wife. Fred Kim said that the motel’s living conditions have greatly improved and criminal activity comes from individuals who trespass on motel property, rather than stay there as guests.
The Kims were represented at the meeting by Sunnyside attorney Douglas Garrison, who encouraged the council to let the business keep its license.
“We are talking about someone’s livelihood and life,” Garrison said. “Mr. and Mrs. Kim have made their life here.”
Sunnyside Police Chief Al Escalera said police had responded to calls at the Town House Motel.
“There’s significant criminal activity that goes there,” Escalera said. “Town House Motel is definitely something that’s been problematic.”
The staff recommendation stems from a 2019 inspection, which found that several rooms at the Town House Motel were in substandard condition. A police report from March 2019 said mold was visible in two of the rooms and electrical and plumbing issues needed to be corrected.
Trevor Martin, community and economic development director in Sunnyside, said several rooms were shut down in response to the 2019 report. Since then, city staff had towed an abandoned vehicle in the motel parking lot and responded to a reported theft.
“The city staff recommendation at this time is that City Council revoke the business license of the Town House Motel,” Martin said.
Martin said that no inspection had occurred since 2020. Garrison acknowledged Kim had failed to schedule a follow-up inspection.
Garrison said some rooms were vandalized by guests who “destroyed” a room and that the 2019 report did not represent the current conditions of motel rooms, which he presented photos of. He said the issues presented in 2019 have since been resolved by the owners, who spent more than $8,000 to fix issues with the motel’s electricity.
Kim said that he finished updating rooms last year and that the pandemic delayed completion.
“I tried to follow up to the way it was supposed to be done, it took a while,” Kim said. “I was all done in 2021, I say June or May. It was all completed.”
Garrison and Kim invited city staff and council members to tour the motel and create further requirements for the owners rather than revoke the business license.
“What I would propose is that we conduct some follow up inspections,” Garrison said. “The Kims are open to that.”
Several Sunnyside residents gave public comments. David Swails, who owns the nearby Valley Auto Parts store, said he has video of someone stealing fuel from his business and then going to the Town House Motel. Swails and Laurie Vanhorn, another community member, were both in favor of the business license revocation.
Kim said many people walk through the motel’s parking lot and crimes are being committed by trespassers. Kim said he has evicted guests in the past when necessary and that he’d submitted more than 40 trespassing reports to the police. He is considering putting up a fence to keep trespassers out.
“Did I evict anyone? Yes,” Kim said. “Many, many times.”
Escalera said police continue to be called to the hotel.
“Historically, it has been more than a challenge for the police to deal with,” he said. “It continues to remain problematic to this day.”
At the end of the meeting, Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma said the criminal activity needs to be discussed, even if the living conditions have improved. Broersma directed city staff to conduct a follow-up inspection before Sept. 26.
The council can revoke the business license, create conditions the owners must meet to keep their business license or allow the Town House Motel to retain its business license.
