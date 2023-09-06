Sunnyside will have a community forum Thursday to share information about its municipal government.
Community members can visit the Sunnyside Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. and learn about the different departments of city government.
It’s an informal event, said City Clerk Jacqueline Renteria, where city departments like public works, parks and recreation, police, fire and others will set up tables and answer questions.
Staff from each city department will be present, Renteria said, including some who speak Spanish.
Sunnyside Community Center is at South Hill Park, 1521 S. First St.
