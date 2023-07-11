Sunnyside’s city council meeting was full of growing and growing pains on Monday.
The city council authorized annexing nearly 28 acres to the city. The largest of those additions, 21 acres near Alexander Road, drew comments from the landowner and neighbors. Almost a dozen residents made comments for and against the annexation near Clyde Circle and Alexander Road, just south of Interstate 82.
Eric Herzog, a land surveyor who is working with landowner Clyde Robinson, said Robinson hopes to build upscale homes on one-acre lots in the area. Herzog said county zoning rules would force lot sizes to be a quarter-acre and make development more difficult. The developers would prefer to build using the city's rules, which allow larger lot sizes, he said.
“We’ve seen a real need for larger, more estate-size lots in the Sunnyside area,” Herzog said, in explaining why the annexation would help the project.
Neighbors raised concerns about water and sewer usage and traffic along Alexander Road-State Route 241 if there is additional development.
“What kind of infrastructure is going into that area? What will that do to those of us that live there?” said Efrain Espinoza.
City council approved the annexation, but Mayor Dean Broersma noted that the annexation did not mean development would occur. More hearings and approvals would be need before housing can be built.
“All of you who are here this evening, I encourage you to stay involved in what’s going on,” Broersma said. “Your concerns are valid.”
Property on Ray Road
In August 2022, Sunnyside’s city council authorized the purchase of 2.72 acres at 70 Ray Road, just south of Sunnyview Park on the Yakima Valley Highway, also known as the Tucker Cellars property.
On Monday, the council authorized the annexation of that property into the city. In an interview on Tuesday, City Manager Elizabeth Alba said the property was initially purchased to ensure that its well continues to provide potable water for Sunnyview Park.
According to a staff report, the city plans to eventually build a police and fire substation and training facility. Officials were excited for the addition and said having a fire department presence at the city’s eastern end could improve emergency response times and lower insurance rates for surrounding homes.
Alba said there are no immediate plans to build that station because there is a tenant living on the property and the city is trying to fully staff its fire department.
"We're still working it out, it's still a process," she said. "I'm not taking it fast. I want to do it right."
The city also annexed 3 acres along Heffron Road for future residential use.
More ways to be involved
A new online service from the city will allow residents to anonymously submit complaints about code violations. Sunnyside residents can create a free account, send in complaints and track the progress of city staff on meeting those complaints.
Alba also announced a new adopt-a-planter program for Downtown Sunnyside. Local businesses and community groups can sign up online to maintain a planter for free this summer.
