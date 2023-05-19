Spring tribal fisheries were closed Thursday on the Columbia River after it was determined that fewer fish are returning this spring than initially predicted.
Meanwhile, non-tribal fisheries were allowed another six days on the river because they had caught significantly fewer fish than tribal fisheries, according to the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
Initially it was predicted that 198,600 fish would return to the Columbia River, but that forecast was downgraded to 139,000 Wednesday — a decline of 60,000 fish, said Inter-Tribal spokesman Jeremy FiveCrows.
“That’s a pretty significant drop when you talk about those numbers,” he said.
This is the earliest the spring tribal fishing season has been closed in recent history, said Stuart Ellis, harvest management biologist with the Columbia River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission.
“This is a fairly early one,” he said. “We’ve closed in early June in the past. It’s not very often that we run out of fish in the spring.”
Fish allocations on the Columbia River are split between tribal and nontribal fisheries. The updated forecast resulted in each getting 7.4% of the run. That’s to allow enough fish for tributary fishing and spawning.
The adjustment shrank allocations to 10,286 fish, FiveCrows said.
Four Columbia River treaty tribes — Yakama, Nez Perce, Warm Springs and Umatilla — share the tribal allocation.
Tribal leaders decided to close spring tribal fishing to assure enough fish for tributary fishing as well as spawning for future runs, FiveCrows said.
As of Wednesday, tribal fisheries had caught 9,907 fish while nontribal fishers had only reeled in 2,831, according to online information by Inter-Tribal.
“They hadn’t had as much fishing success,” FiveCrows said of nontribal fishermen. “River condition are not good for angling — fast water, low visibility.”
Late fish runs
Spring fish runs have been showing up later, a scenario that could hurt tribal ceremonies.
Historically, half of the fish run would pass Bonneville Dam by late April, Ellis said.
That’s since shifted to early May, he said.
“We’re not sure of all of the potential things causing that but it is what we’re dealing with,” Ellis said.
The shift began in about 2004, he said.
“It’s possible that climate change could be effecting that,” he said.
Salmon are culturally significant to the Columbia River tribes. The Yakamas hold first-food feasts at longhouses (tribal churches) across the 1.3-million-acre reservation in early spring to give thanks for all that Mother Earth has to offer, including salmon.
Other ceremonies are also held throughout the year, as well as funerals and memorials, where salmon are included in traditional dinners.
But if the salmon runs are too late, it could leave the ceremonial dining tables short of the sacred fish during first-foods feasts in early spring.
Ceremonial fishing is done first, followed by subsistence and commercial fishing. Some ceremonial fishing was done this year, but not all of it, Ellis said.
“They didn’t finish all the ceremonial fishing they intended to do,” he said.
Normally, tribal fisheries continue through spring and summer without any closure, Ellis said.
Tribal leaders and biologists will review fish counts Monday, and there’s a chance the spring season could be reopened to tribal fishermen if fish numbers increase, he said.
If not, tribal fishermen would have to wait until the summer season, which opens June 16.
