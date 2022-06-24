SUNNYSIDE — Calls of “Sí se puede” and “la unión está presente” rang out as Ostrom Mushroom Farm workers in Sunnyside delivered a petition to the company Wednesday demanding fair pay and safe working conditions.
“We are here because we want to ask the company for a good salary for the workers,” said Daniela Barajas, a member of the workers’ committee who has worked at Ostrom for more than two years.
About 100 workers and community members, including UFW representatives, gathered in a park in Sunnyside and then went to the plant on Midvale Road to submit the petition. Clad in red and carrying signs and flags, they filled the sidewalk under the hot sun and made speeches about the power of workers.
Workers approached the entrance with their petition in hand and said later that staff inside refused to take the petition at that time. Instead, they said workers will meet with company officials on July 7. The crowd stayed outside for a few minutes, marching and chanting. Many were wearing United Farm Workers T-shirts and waving red UFW flags. UFW staff said they were only there to support the workers and do not represent workers at Ostrom farms.
Ostrom officials did not respond to a request for comment by press deadline.
Workers earlier elected a leadership committee and organized to advocate for “fair pay, safe working conditions, and respect,” according to the petition. The 14-point petition asks for an end to any threats, excessive pressure and mandatory extended shifts. The petition said workers want realistic production quotas and equal opportunities.
“We are here to ask for respect for the workers and a workplace that is comfortable and free of threats and bullying,” Barajas said in Spanish. “I have worked more than two years and for all this time, there have been lots of threats and maltreatment. This is what we are fighting.”
Many workers said were advocating for a workplace free of excessive pressure to meet “unrealistic” quotas and are petitioning to negotiate production quotas and pay rates. Workers allege that quotas for mushroom pickers have recently been raised from the previous 65 pounds to more than 70 and that they have faced threats of termination.
“They put pressure on you at the moment of demanding work, but they don’t ask in a good way,” said Maria Toscano, another member of the workers’ committee, in Spanish.
Supervisors have asked for increased quotas while allegedly deriding workers, several members of the worker’s committee said. Toscano says the stress has caused her headaches as the company demands more work while paying low salaries.
Ramón Gonzalez, who has been doing light work since a leg injury during the winter, alleged that workers have been fired recently and that the company has given workers warnings. He said that these activities have increased in the last 3-5 months. The workers’ petition asked the company to halt discharges or discipline without just cause. Gonzalez also said mandatory extended shifts could start as early as 5 a.m. and end at 10 p.m. and come with no prior notice.
Those hours are particularly difficult for parents and families with children, according to Victoria Rudy, a UFW representative who attended in support of the Ostrom workers. Unannounced extended shifts can make child care difficult, she said.
Ostrom’s Sunnyside facility was built in 2019 when the company moved to Sunnyside from western Washington. The company produces mushrooms which are sold throughout the Northwest and, according to its website, employs more than 200 people.
