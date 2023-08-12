More than a dozen residents attended Mabton’s City Council meeting Tuesday. Community attention remains on city government after more than 100 people showed up for a July 25 meeting to learn more about the city’s foul-smelling water.
This week, residents and council member Vera Zavala raised separate concerns regarding Mayor Rachel Ruelas’ conduct. Two people read a letter asking for Ruelas and council member Diana Castaneda to resign.
Ruelas did not respond to the call for her resignation. She replied to Zavala’s concerns about permits for city events, staffing at Mabton City Hall on July 27 and communication between Mabton and Yakima County regarding the appointment of City Council Member Ann Morales during the meeting.
Open letter to the mayor
During Tuesday's public comment period, Mabton residents Adriana Luna and Theresa Vargas read a letter asking Ruelas to step down as mayor.
Luna cited multiple concerns. They included the mayor’s alleged lack of transparency, staffing decisions and an allegation that the mayor and city staff gave some residents better treatment than others.
“It is with a heavy heart that I address these matters, as our city's leadership holds immense responsibility in upholding the principles of transparency, fairness and adherence to the law,” Luna said.
“I ask you to seriously consider stepping down from your position as mayor of Mabton,” she said.
Luna did not finish reading the letter before she reached the two-minute time limit for public comments. Vargas read the rest of the letter, calling on Castaneda, the council member for Position 1, to step down after allegedly filing to run for office from a city computer.
Vargas called for both officials to step down within 30 days and said residents were concerned about possible retaliation.
Castaneda could not be reached for comment. Ruelas did not respond to an email asking for comments.
Mayor responds to council member
After voting on all new business on the council’s agenda, Zavala raised questions during the council member report period. She asked if City Hall had been closed July 27 for a social event for city staff and why Mabton City Council Position 3 was listed as vacant on the Yakima County Auditor’s Office website.
Ruelas said City Hall had not been closed July 27; she said she stayed at the building to keep it open. Morales was appointed to Position 3 in February after her predecessor, Mary Alvarado, stepped down. Ruelas said the position was listed as vacant due to a miscommunication regarding the filing of paperwork with Yakima County.
Alex Ramirez, an elections specialist with Yakima County, said that the county Auditor’s Office asks to be notified when a new city council member is appointed, but it’s an informal process and there is no law requiring the city to do so.
Morales, who is serving as a City Council member for the first time, said there was a miscommunication, but the issue has been resolved.
“It’s all a new experience. It’s a learning experience. It’s taken care of,” she said in an interview .
Morales has filed to run for Position 3 in the general election in November to help make Mabton better, she said.
Zavala also had questions about how events were organized. She asked if city-sponsored events were permitted like other events, and Ruelas said the same permits were being used. She said Zavala could make a public records request to see those permits.
Zavala also said Ruelas had rented a $300 tent from a family member for a city event. Ruelas said the rental had followed regulations for public expenditures.
Council candidates file for election
Mabton’s City Council meetings have been well-attended as of late. On July 11 and 25, residents came to council chambers asking questions about the water’s rotten egg smell, which many say has been a problem for months.
Six candidates filed to run for council positions in November's general election amid the increased attention from the community.
Antonio Moreno, the incumbent in Position 2, will run against Sophia G. Sotelo. Morales, who was recently appointed to Position 3, is set to run against Alvarado, who stepped down earlier this year but filed to run for her old seat.
Zavala and Arturo De La Fuente are running for Positions 4 and 5, respectively, and are unopposed.
Mabton’s streets
City Council members approved a consultant agreement for improvements to Main Street this coming spring.
Jamin Ankney, an engineer who works with the city through Gray & Osborne, said construction around the railroad crossing that runs through the center of Mabton and across Main Street will begin in the spring. Ankney said railroad signals will be moved to accommodate the city’s design.
During the public comment period, Mabton resident Maria Rivera said she was concerned by a detour created by construction at the Mabton Bridge on State Route 241. The detour sends traffic by Mabton High School, which starts later this month.
Police Chief Garcia said police have contacted the Washington State Department of Transportation to alter the detour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.