About 75 households in the Lower Yakima Valley can get regular, free drinking water deliveries as part of a Groundwater Management Area pilot program beginning in April.
The households selected to participate in the program are part of the Lower Yakima Valley Groundwater Management Area and draw water from wells that have nitrate levels consistently above state standards, according to Yakima Health District Environmental Health Director Shawn Magee.
The monitoring and initial outreach is being conducted by the state Department of Ecology, and the program is being facilitated by the Yakima Health District using funds from the state Department of Health.
In many parts of the management area, which extends from Parker south to include areas around Zillah, Granger, Grandview and Mabton, groundwater nitrates are above levels considered safe to drink.
Nitrates naturally occur in soil, but heavy use of fertilizers, including animal manure, and leaky septic tanks increase nitrate concentrations. High nitrates are harmful to infants, pregnant women and elderly people, according to the health district.
Enrolling in the water delivery program
Households selected to participate have started to receive letters and postcards about the program, Magee said, and may also get phone calls from Ecology. The mailers, which are in English and Spanish, include information about the program and nitrates and a section where the household can sign up for the service, Magee said.
To participate, people have to return both the letter and the postcard, he said. The postcard will be returned to the health district, and the letter will be returned to Ecology for record keeping.
Magee said the water will be delivered as quickly as possible starting April 1 and continue at regular intervals throughout the year. The mailers include questions about household size to gauge how many 5-gallon jugs the household will need and how often deliveries should be scheduled, he said.
“This is an immediate action item that we’re able to take with some additional funding to provide some relief to some of the wells with consistent higher levels with the goal of expanding this program in the future, funding dependent,” Magee said.
The health district will also be conducting surveys to assess future interest in the water delivery program and other programs to help mitigate nitrates in households, Magee said.
People with questions about the program can reach Jocelyn Castillo at 509-249-6506 or Jocelyn.Castillo@co.yakima.wa.us.
