Cus Arteaga’s first job with the city of Grandview was a three-month seasonal job in April 1973. He still remembers his first project – painting the city swimming pool to get it ready for the summer.
Arteaga impressed his coworkers and after a month, he was offered a full-time position in the public works department.
He was 18.
“I was just getting ready to graduate from high school and like most youngsters, I didn’t know what I was going to do,” Arteaga said. “I liked the work because it was challenging and, at the end of the day, I could look back and see that we had accomplished something.”
The city administrator and public works director has been indispensable, many city officials said.
“I just wish we’d developed cloning because he’s going to be missed,” said Mayor Pro-Tempore Bill Moore. “He just has so much knowledge, so much insight.”
Moore first met Arteaga in 1973 and has worked with him on city council for more than a decade. He noted Arteaga’s unflinching honesty and practicality. Mayor Gloria Mendoza noted Arteaga’s experience. After half a century of working in Grandview, he knows the city and its infrastructure like the back of his hand.
“He learned from the ground up,” Mendoza said. “If there’s anything going on with city infrastructure, Cus knows.”
Moore said that Arteaga uses that wealth of knowledge to help people and put community members first.
“We are public employees and our job is to help the public,” Arteaga said.
He fondly remembers improving streets and seeing people engage with safer public spaces and make their own improvements. Arteaga values the partnerships he’s made with other cities and regional authorities to improve the community.
More recently, he’s proud of new businesses and building the infrastructure that services those businesses. He’s excited by the city leadership’s commitment to supporting local businesses and helped streamline the process for permitting and building in Grandview.
Arteaga has six months left before he steps down and he is still laser-focused on the city’s infrastructure. On Tuesday, he spent his morning at a groundbreaking for a new truck plaza on Wine Country Road. He has myriad projects left to complete before he retires at the end of the year – roundabouts, rebuilding streets, electric vehicle charging stations and more.
Arteaga still cares about Grandview and hopes to volunteer in the city after he retires. But he also wants to focus on being there for his family, including his two grandchildren.
“I still have the love and energy for the job. I could do this for another five years. But you don’t know how long you’re going to be alive,” he said. “I’ve missed a lot of family functions or events because of work. I want to scale back and be there for my family.”
Mendoza said the city is taking the search for Arteaga’s replacement seriously. The public works director and city administrator position will be split again so that the new managers can focus on their specific roles in a city that is growing.
Arteaga said he will help the mayor and city council as they search for his successor. He hopes those who follow him build on the city’s systems and strengths and treat everyone, from elected officials to employees to community members, equally.
Being a part of the community and being transparent are important, Arteaga added, and he hopes his successors stay grounded in Grandview and share with the community.
“We want to make sure we attract the right kind of people to work in the City of Grandview,” Mendoza said.
Arteaga said he was sad to leave his job, but grateful for the support he has received along the way. When he started as a teenager 50 years ago, he had never imagined he would get here.
“To have this much responsibility, this much support, not in my wildest dreams,” Arteaga said. “My city supervisor and the mayors after them, they believed me before I believed in myself … Who would’ve thought? Not me.”
“I was told to leave it better than I found it and I truly believe I have done that,” Arteaga said.
