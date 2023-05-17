Ostrom Mushroom Farms will pay $3.4 million to workers to settle a lawsuit alleging gender discrimination and other violations, the state attorney general said.
The attorney general filed the lawsuit in Yakima County Superior Court in August, alleging Ostrom discriminated against women and domestic workers, deceived workers when it came to job requirements and retaliated against workers who spoke up.
More than 170 farmworkers who worked at the Sunnyside mushroom farm could be eligible for compensation, Attorney General Bob Ferguson said at a news conference Wednesday in Olympia. He urged workers to contact his office to see if they qualify.
“Ostrom’s systematic discrimination was calculated to force out female and Washington-based employees,” Ferguson said in a news release. “I want to thank the workers who spoke out against this discrimination in the face of so much danger and stood up for their rights.”
Ostrom denies the allegations and did not admit guilt in the settlement agreement.
In February, Ostrom sold the mushroom farm on Midvale Road to Windmill Farms, a Canadian mushroom grower. Part of the agreement requires Windmill Farms to protect workers from misconduct, discrimination and retaliation.
Windmill Farms has said it is committed to providing a safe workplace for employees that is free from any form of discrimination.
Lawsuit
The attorney general's office said Ostrom began forcing out local, female workers and hiring foreign workers using the H-2A program in April 2021, the release said. The H-2A program allows U.S. employers to hire foreign workers for seasonal agricultural work.
Prior to April 2021 at Ostrom, 117 workers were from the local community and 87% of workers were women, the release said. In April 2022, 50 workers were from Washington and 65 H-2A workers were employed by Ostrom. Three percent of those H-2A workers were women and the female workforce had been reduced 60%, the release said.
One worker at the news conference said their firing had an emotional impact. Ferguson thanked workers for speaking to his office during the investigation.
“It’s particularly challenging for workers in this environment to speak up. That’s why we’re so grateful,” he said.
Isela Cabrera, who worked at Ostrom and Windmill Farms, thanked the attorney general’s office for the $3.4 million settlement. She urged farmworkers to fight for their rights. Farmworkers are campaigning for a union contract with Windmill Farms.
“Know your rights and defend yourselves as essential workers,” Cabrera said in Spanish.
Though Ostrom ceased operating, the court order will require Ostrom to adopt the same policies if it resumes operations in Washington state during the next three years, the release said.
People who worked at Ostrom in the last several years may be eligible for a portion of the $3.4 million compensation. Immigration status will not be considered in eligibility. Former or current workers can email the Office of the Attorney General at ostrom@atg.wa.gov or call 1-833-660-4877 and dial five to find out if they qualify.
This story is developing and will be updated.
