Sister Mary Rita Rohde has been a teacher in the Yakima Valley since she started working at Heritage University in the 1980s. It’s one of her passions, she said, and she still teaches English classes at Nuestra Casa, a nonprofit in Sunnyside.
Rohde noticed that immigrant women were one of the most vulnerable segments of the population and often lacked access to basic services like education. In 2003, she tackled that challenge by founding Nuestra Casa.
Last month, the nonprofit celebrated its 20th anniversary. Nuestra Casa has grown in those two decades as new classes, new resources and new locations have been introduced. Rohde is proud that the organization is now run by immigrant women.
Operations Manager Karla Ruelas is among those women helping her neighbors at Nuestra Casa. After 20 years, Ruelas said, the mission remains the same: providing resources and education for the community.
“I just love to be a tool for people in need,” she said. “It’s important to have an organization like Nuestra Casa that can provide that extra support.”
Humble beginnings
In 2002, Rohde returned to the Yakima Valley from a leadership ministry with the Sisters of the Holy Names, and began to talk to people about basic needs.
“I interviewed 80 people in small groups and individually with one question: What is the greatest need for women and children in the Lower Yakima Valley?” Rohde said.
Rohde saw that education and access to basic services were lacking among immigrant women, and The Sisters of the Holy Names agreed to help fund a nonprofit for its first three years.
Rohde went to work with two other staff members to enroll students in classes at an old schoolhouse at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Sunnyside. More than 40 students signed up for those initial sessions, and Rohde still remembers seeing the surrounding parking lot and street full of cars.
Nuestra Casa laid a foundation with its early classes. The organization offered classes that no other institution was offering, seeking to fill gaps and cracks in education in Yakima.
“We need to look where nobody is doing this work,” Rodhe said.
Teachers and staff members also frequently collaborated with local governments and nonprofits.
One of its early and most successful classes was driver’s education in Spanish. That came about after staff noticed that many students did not have driver’s licenses, and a Mabton police officer brought in a federal grant to help people get them.
Rohde said many of her students were already incredibly smart and intelligent. She has seen people take classes at Nuestra Casa and go on to get high-level college degrees. Classes at Nuestra Casa are about giving people tools to successfully use their knowledge in a new country or unfamiliar language.
Two decades of growth
As the needs of the community have changed, so too have the classes Nuestra Casa offers. Rohde pointed out that many people now have their driver’s licenses, so those classes are less in demand.
One of the most popular classes at Nuestra Casa has become English as a Second Language (ESL) courses. Staff partnered with the Sunnyside School District to offer three levels of ESL courses in the daytime and evening.
Nuestra Casa has increased its capacity for its naturalization courses and citizenship legal aid, as well. Several staff members have become Department of Justice accredited representatives for prospective citizens.
Recently, Nuestra Casa has begun to offer courses on health care and health literacy and computer literacy, partnering with other groups to fund and teach those classes.
“The area where we live, it’s a rural community,” Ruelas said. “It’s difficult for our people to access simple services like health care.”
Nuestra Casa has also expanded physically. After previously finding a home at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and United Methodist Church, the organization moved into a building of its own on the corner of Custer Avenue and Seventh Street at the end of 2022.
The new location has plenty of classrooms and offices and even has dedicated space for child care.
Nuestra Casa’s success has not gone unnoticed. Other community leaders have lauded its accomplishments.
“I’m incredibly impressed with the work they’re doing,” said Sunnyside Mayor Dean Broersma at a recent City Council meeting. “The commitment that they have to their work is astounding.”
Women behind the curtain
When Rohde founded Nuestra Casa in 2003, the organization consisted mainly of volunteers and just two staff members. In the last two decades, Executive Directors Esperanza Lemos, Sarahi Bravo and, currently, Caty Padilla and numerous volunteers have carried Nuestra Casa’s torch.
“It’s been an honor to serve and learn from our immigrant community,” Padilla said in a text message.
Today, 13 part- and full-time staff keep Nuestra Casa running.
“This wouldn’t be possible without our team. We have a fantastic team. They’re working hard. They love what they do,” Ruelas said.
Many of the staff members and volunteers Padilla leads have a history with the organization and within Nuestra Casa’s community. For example, Rohde still volunteers to teach ESL classes.
Those who are now part- or full-time staff often started as volunteers, said Ruelas, who started as a volunteer teacher with Nuestra Casa in 2018. She was hired part time the next year and is now the operations manager.
Ruelas comes from the community Nuestra Casa serves. That intimate attention and understanding is important for helping immigrant women, she said.
“I’m an immigrant myself. I came here at an adult age; I know the barriers,” she said. “There’s that connection with the people we serve.”
Nuestra Casa already serves residents from Toppenish to the Tri-Cities. Padilla and Ruelas said Nuestra Casa will continue to grow and evolve.
“I am excited to continue centering our work around leveraging our collective power and increasing resources in our community along with building strong relationships with partners throughout our county,” Padilla said.
