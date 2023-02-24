A low-income Central Washington family could soon own an affordable home in Grandview with no down payment.
Oregon-based nonprofit First Story hopes to help a local family purchase a newly built home, said Communication Coordinator Erin Foote Morgan. The program is a collaboration with the Yakima Housing Authority and offers a zero-interest, 30-year loan.
Those interested must reach out to First Story by Feb. 28.
“We’re devoted to affordable home ownership, which is pretty hard to come by these days,” Foote Morgan said.
First Story works with builders and local businesses to help families purchase a home with an interest-free loan and no down payment. The nonprofit uses material donations from builders, particularly housing development company Hayden Homes.
Hayden Watson, owner of Hayden Homes, founded First Story in 1998. First Story offers affordable homes built by Hayden Homes to families in its developments. The Grandview home will have three bedrooms, two bathrooms and appliances and will be in Apple Valley Ranch, a new community being built on Forsell Road.
First Story’s program has a few requirements. Families must make 80% or less of the local median income. Foote Morgan said the Yakima Housing Authority determines income eligibility based on family size.
They must also already live locally and must be able to make mortgage payments. The selected family must take financial education classes through the Yakima Housing Authority.
Foote Morgan urged those interested to reach out to info@firststory.com with questions about the requirements or want to see if they qualify.
“Normally, we have families clamoring to be in First Story homes,” Foote Morgan said. “There are fewer families that are in line for this home.”
Apple Valley Ranch homes start at $284,900, according to the Hayden Homes website. Foote Morgan said the price will be tailored to a family’s income and situation.
The loan comes from First Story, which is a standalone organization, Foote Morgan said.
“We are the lender the family will work with. We are regulated by the federal government in terms of our loan program,” Foote Morgan said. “Hayden Homes is never the owner of the home or the lender. They’re making a donation.”
First Story operates in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Montana. The organization began by doing food and toy drives before its focus shifted to housing. In more than 20 years of operation, the organization has helped low-income families buy just over 100 homes and donated around $2 million to various charitable causes, including food assistance and domestic violence shelters.
“We provide grants to nonprofits in the regions that we serve,” Foote Morgan said.
Many of its board members are business owners and professionals working in the real estate or construction industry.
First Story also helped a family purchase a home in Grandview in 2022.
