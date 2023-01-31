TOPPENISH — The Toppenish City Council unanimously approved an addition to its municipal code Jan. 23 that gives police the option to arrest people who use illicit drugs or deposit drug paraphernalia in public.
The change is meant to address the public health hazards posed by public drug use and is in response to a 2021 state law that requires police to refer drug users to social or health services twice before making an arrest.
The substances covered in the city ordinance are Schedule I, II, III and IV drugs, including cocaine, methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin, that are used without prescription. Cannabis and alcohol are not included, as public use of both substances is already illegal under state law.
Toppenish Police Chief John Clary said the ordinance would not conflict with state law.
Complaints and incidents involving public drug use and paraphernalia have increased in the last six months, Clary said, including when police found a large amount of fentanyl outside a school and drug paraphernalia at Pioneer Park.
Clary also hopes the justice system will help some violators.
“It’s from the public safety perspective of keeping everyone safe,” Clary said. “A byproduct of that is if we make some arrests, we can get some people into drug programs through the court system.”
While presenting the proposed addition to City Council Jan. 23, Clary said there was no way to track referrals between jurisdictions. That means violators could receive more than two referrals before arrest – someone could get multiple referrals from different police departments before they crossed the threshold with one of those agencies.
State lawmakers "didn’t actually put anything in place for us to track what is a referral when making an arrest,” Clary said. “Prior to this change, public use of drugs was covered under simple possession. Simple possession is gone now.”
Toppenish police would track referrals internally. When making a referral, Clary said, police would “give them information and walk away.” Those referrals would be to voluntary treatment through Yakima County services or Astria Toppenish Hospital.
Now, public use or disposal of those illicit substances can result in a misdemeanor. Toppenish police have the additional options of arresting and booking or arresting and citing violators. They can still choose to issue the referral.
Toppenish isn’t the first city to enact this type of ordinance. Marysville, a city of about 67,000 north of Everett, passed a similar law at the end of 2022 targeting public drug use. During the council meeting, Clary emphasized that this new law was about giving Toppenish police more options when responding to public substance use.
Clary hopes that arresting violators will lead to more court-mandated treatment, as opposed to the voluntary treatment from referrals. Judicial outcomes for violators are dependent on the judge and their decisions. Such cases would be heard in Sunnyside Municipal Court, the municipal court for Toppenish.
“When we were making more arrests, people were going through the court system,” Clary said.
A 2021-22 opioid and overdose response plan from the Washington State Healthcare Authority sought increased treatment resources inside and outside the criminal legal system. The plan calls for lower barriers to medication, treatment programs and mental health services.
The plan also said that stigmatizing drug users disproportionately impacted people of color and urged collaboration with community groups to address inequities in substance use and treatment.
Some state lawmakers have prioritized treatment over incarceration. There are several proposed bills this legislative session that seek to alter the 2021 law, which expires this summer. Two would make drug possession a gross misdemeanor but would provide people with the opportunity for treatment to dismiss the charges.
While treatment for substance addiction would be an added benefit, Clary said the new law’s main focus is keeping drug use and paraphernalia out of public spaces.
Toppenish City Council Member Naila Duval moved to approve the ordinance, which was OK'd by every council member present.
“This is a move that will keep our city safe,” she said.
