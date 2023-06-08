GRANDVIEW — A new truck plaza will soon greet travelers as they pass through the Lower Yakima Valley.
Local officials and the proposed plaza’s owner broke ground for the project on the corner of Higgins Way and the Yakima Valley Highway in Grandview, just a stone’s throw away from Interstate 82 on Tuesday.
The proposed truck plaza will be built in two phases, the first of which will be completed in July 2024 and have a gas station, truck repair shop, restaurant and convenience store. By the time the $16 million project is completed in 2025, it will include a small strip mall, a hotel and provide 60 local jobs, according to owner Ramandeep Singh Malhi.
Malhi is funding much of the project, but the city of Grandview, Yakima County and port of Grandview are collaborating to sell the land to Malhi and install infrastructure, opening additional properties to development.
Malhi owns gas stations in Vancouver, Walla Walla and Bellingham, as well as an assisted living facility in Grandview. He said his experience working with Grandview’s city government encouraged him to build in the Lower Valley city.
“The city helped me,” he said. “It’ll be a good project.”
What’s coming
The first phase of construction will start in September and completed in July of next year, when a convenience store, gas station, truck repair shop and restaurant will open to the public.
Malhi estimated that 35-45 jobs would be created when those amenities open and city officials projected an average wage of $17.50 an hour for those jobs. The gas station will have gas and diesel pumps, and charging stations for electric cars and trucks.
The second phase of construction, set to be complete in 2025, will have a 40-room hotel and a strip mall with up to six storefronts.
Public funding
City officials, who are using $400,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to install infrastructure like water, sewer and sidewalks for the truck plaza, were excited by the project.
City council member Robert Ozuna said the city intended to use ARPA funds to bring new businesses to Grandview. Ozuna added that the city could recover its investment from future utility fees and taxes on sales and hotel rooms.
City council members and employees called the project a collaboration and noted additional help and infrastructure funding from the port of Grandview and the Yakima County Development Association.
Jonathan Smith, executive director of YCDA, said the county allocated $766,000 for the project’s infrastructure. The money is drawn out of a Supporting Infrastructure Through Economic Development fund (SIED) that comes from state sales tax that is returned to the county.
Smith said the new truck plaza is one of many projects where SIED funds during the last two decades. He said SIED funds could only be used on publicly owned infrastructure and he hoped that infrastructure would lead to further development.
“All of this land around here will be opened up. Water, sewer, roadway,” Smith said. “It opens up additional property.”
Port of Grandview officials said water and sewer lines would be installed beyond Higgins Way, opening land further west on the Yakima Valley Highway. Randy Tucker, the port’s executive director, said it was a significant step for commercial development north of Grandview, which has been slow since the Walmart distribution center was built on Higgins Way.
Tucker said he had already received inquiries about other property in the area.
Using the truck plaza
Cathlin Foster, the general manager of the nearby Walmart distribution center, attended the groundbreaking for the truck plaza. The truck plaza will be located near the entrance to the distribution center.
The distribution center employs about 200 truck drivers, Foster said, and sees roughly 200 trucks come in and out each day. The new truck plaza could make the distribution center more popular and would be a good opportunity for drivers to rest, she said, with amenities like showers, restrooms and food.
“Our truck drivers are going to love this,” she said. “You always wish something like this will happen.”
Grandview Mayor Gloria Mendoza, who also owns a vocational school that trains truck drivers, said the trucking industry is important to Grandview.
“We’re excited,” she said. “We want to make sure they have somewhere to rest.”
