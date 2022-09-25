There’s something intoxicating about movement and the Granger Flea Market is filled to the brim with it. Scores of people wander between tables, chatter and music fill the air and mingle with the aroma of sizzling meats
Clothes, pots and pans, used tools, electronics and all manner of objects are picked up, examined and either purchased or returned to tables.
Hands reach for fresh produce, voices ask “¿Cuanto?” and “How much?” and bags are filled with nopales and jicama and mangos.
Consuelo Sandoval and her husband Everardo Torres are constantly at work scooping ice cream for a line which never truly vanishes. Someone always wants ice cream.
The Granger Flea Market is new – Sandoval said they only began vending there in April after eight years at the Toppenish Flea Market. Many of the vendors here were forced out when the Toppenish Flea Market closed earlier this year after the site’s landowner died. Now, more than 50 vendors set up shop each Sunday, selling a variety of foods and wares from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees can park for free in a fully staffed parking lot. Adults pay $2 to get into the 7-acre market. Children 12 and under get in for free.
Sandoval and Torres work one of the more popular stands, using an ice cream recipe that has been in Torres’ family for three generations. They sell a variety of flavors – including tequila, coconut and their most popular flavor, limón.
Sandoval likes the budding flea market. Torres Ice Cream is almost impossible to miss when you walk in. Business is good.
“Clients like it,” Sandoval said in Spanish. “They like that it’s clean, that everything is organized, that there’s no problem with the parking lot. This is more convenient for those of us who are vending there.”
Organizing a new flea market
Israel Bustamonte helped launch the market with landowner Ryan Stonemetz. Stonemetz, who grew up in Zillah, wanted to use the land to give locals recreational activities. Now Bustamonte helps organize the event every week by reaching out to vendors.
“We got a good response from vendors,” Bustamonte said.
He added that many attendees and vendors have learned about the market by word of mouth. Organizers have held back on advertising while they work out the kinks, said Stonemetz. They’ve only just begun to post on social media.
Stonemetz said organizers have tried to maintain a 60-40 split between permanent vendors and new vendors. This is to make each week different and bring in businesses which have unique products or are more successful, he said. It also gives new vendors a chance to get involved.
“We’re always open to new vendors,” Stonemetz said. “If you have a product that’s really good, we’ll help you become permanent.”
Bustamonte said organizers and vendors are still trying to maintain a balance by encouraging local businesses and vendors. He said many of the market’s food stands buy ingredients from neighboring produce booths.
“We try to support local,” he said. “It’s more of a community thing, all of the vendors get along.”
Stonemetz hopes the flea market will continue to grow while food courts and sports fields are added around it. He hopes to use barns at the site for an indoor flea market which can take place through the winter.
Vendors’ perspectives
Alexandra Flores helps her parents run a stand selling electronics, phone accessories and toys. Before coming to Granger, they had operated for eight years in Toppenish.
There’s less to worry about at the new market, said her father, Armando, adding he has confidence in the management.
Still, they say that the Granger Flea Market has yet to grow as large as its predecessor in Toppenish. Flores said that now that advertisements are going up on Facebook, more people might come.
Sitting near a small collection of caged chickens, Alfredo Carrillo, who sold out of eggs, speculated the $2 entry fee might discourage some people from coming to Granger, but added the new market has more space and crowds were less closely packed.
Many of the vendors, don’t run their stands full-time. It’s a way to make some money while relaxing, Carrillo said as he leaned back in his chair and put his feet up on a bucket.
“It’s extra for me and a break from the work,” he joked.
A stroll around the market reveals a wide array of products ranging from fruits and vegetables to pots, pans and cooking ware of all sizes. La Tipica Oaxaceña imports everything from clay pots to sculptures to beans and moles from Oaxaca to sell on Sundays. Tacos, huarraches, quesabirrias and burritos flew from grills to tables.
What do customers say?
Fabiola Escareño, Pati Cardenas and Viviana Gomez attend the Granger Flea Market every weekend with their friends. Many of them are teenagers who have just graduated or will soon graduate from high school.
They heard about the market from friends and family and come after attending church. While they do a little bit of shopping, they’re mostly there to eat and drink. The Aguas Frescas are particularly good, they said.
“For the regular people attending the market, first of all they typically go to lunch. After they buy the items they need and can find,” Sandoval said in Spanish. “There’s clothing, there’s shoes, there’s toys. There’s practically everything.”
