Kamarin Gleason has experienced an unusual reign as Miss Yakama Nation, with multiple powwows, longhouse gatherings and other important events canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
She would have attended many such events and gatherings in person as part of her role. With most pandemic restrictions lifted, gatherings and powwows are returning. Gleason will represent the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation at a big one — when she competes at the 2022 Miss Indian World pageant during the 39th Gathering of Nations Pow-Wow from April 28-30 in Albuquerque, N.M.
“It’s the biggest powwow in the world,” said Gleason, who is among 23 Miss Indian World contestants.
She is “really excited but I’m really nervous,” she said, though she’s more excited than nervous at this point.
“I know we’ve sent girls down there for years, but I don’t think we’ve had a win for Yakama. If I do win, I’ll be the first Miss Yakama to win Miss Indian Nation,” Gleason added.
Miss Indian World is described as a cultural pageant for Native women 18 to 25 years old. The woman chosen as Miss Indian World serves for a year as a cultural goodwill ambassador of Native American and Indigenous peoples, according to pageant information on the Gathering of Nations website. Events will be livestreamed at www.powwows.com.
Gleason was crowned Miss Yakama Nation at Treaty Days in June 2020. Normally those chosen keep the crown for a year, but the pandemic impacted that, too. She’s not sure if she is the first Miss Yakama Nation to have it for two years, but if she’s not, Gleason is one of the few.
“When I got crowned, it was when COVID was really, really bad ... That’s when all the powwows started getting canceled and stuff,” she said. “I haven’t had many events that I was able to go to. ... I was teaching the (Ichishkíin) language online for some of the pandemic and just going to virtual powwows and things like that. That’s what I was pretty much limited to.
“There were a lot of food distributions and handouts and I would help with those sometimes,” Gleason added. “It is really hard because at the end of our reign, we tell the community what we’ve done. I feel really guilty, even though it’s not my fault, how many limitations I had throughout my reign.”
‘Speak for our people’
Gleason, 20, graduated from Wapato High School in 2019 and is completing her freshman year at Northwest Indian College, with plans for a bachelor’s degree in Native studies leadership. She hopes to get her master’s in political science elsewhere.
“I just ... really want to speak for our people in any way we can. That’s why I’m going into leadership and political science,” said Gleason, who also works closely with Patricia Whitefoot on issues affecting the Yakama people.
She also speaks out against cultural appropriation.
“I try to do that because a lot of people don’t know. I try my best to educate,” she said.
Much of that has happened on social media because of the pandemic, but she also takes a stand in other ways. Gleason doesn’t support a particular coffee stand because someone there dressed as a Native American for Halloween, she said.
The daughter of Annie Rae Benson and Robert Gleason Jr., Gleason has three younger brothers. Her maternal grandparents are Kalea Benson and Raefield Benson Sr. and her paternal grandparents are Pamela Wong and Robert Gleason Sr.
Throughout her life, Gleason has participated with her family in functions at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse near White Swan. She gathers traditional foods and medicines and shares her knowledge and voice in learning traditions, songs and rituals. Gleason has been a culture teacher at Little Legends Learning Center, a day care/learning facility next to Legends Casino Hotel in Toppenish.
Gleason has long been involved with the Yakama Nation’s Iksiks Washanal’a (“The Little Swans”) dance group and has testified before the Legislature on the decadeslong crisis of missing and murdered Indigenous women. During the 2019 Pendleton Round-Up American Indian Beauty Contest, Gleason wore a red handprint on her face and painted “MMIW” in red letters on her horse.
In her spare time, Gleason works with horses and likes playing basketball, both of which she’s done since very young. The Benson family is deeply involved with horses and rodeos, while the Gleasons are all about basketball, she said.
“I grew up playing basketball. It’s just been a huge part of my life. My mom’s side is rodeo and horses, my dad’s side is basketball,” Gleason said. “I was in Itty Bitty Basketball from ages 3 to 4 and I was AAU my entire life. I did play basketball my freshman and sophomore year (at Wapato High).
“I still play with family, at our house,” she said.
Special wing dress and shawl
Though Gleason has been living in Bellingham for the past six months, she tries to get back to her home west of Harrah when she can. She recently returned for Easter and pageant preparations.
Gleason will fly out Tuesday with her grandmother Kalea Benson, her mother and her youngest brother. They’ll be back May 1. Her family had a small celebration and send-off social event at the Toppenish Creek Longhouse on Wednesday evening.
The competition includes an essay, interview, talent presentations, public speaking and a dance competitions. The new Miss Indian World will be crowned after the Saturday night Grand Entry.
Gleason has been preparing for the interview and public speaking events by searching online for pageant questions and giving herself 45 seconds to a minute to answer each one. “I do that every night,” she said.
For the traditional talent portion, Gleason will perform the butterfly dance she has done with the Little Swans. Her grandma Kalea is making a blue wing dress and a matching black shawl with blue fringe specifically for the pageant. “Any dress made by my grandma is really significant to me, but it really adds excitement to this,” she said.
Contestants get three minutes on stage. In that time Gleason will perform the dance and tell its story. Caterpillars experience the darkness of the chrysalis before becoming a butterfly, Gleason said.
“The butterfly dance is a social dance that our people danced for a while. The whole dance and story talks about grieving and depression and things like that, and how we all go through it,” she said. “There’s a light at the end of every situation.”
Contestants may perform their choice for the dance competition; Gleason will be doing Plateau traditional, she said.
Some ask Gleason why she’s competing in the Miss Indian World pageant. Gleason enjoys modeling and makeup and has competed in other Native pageants. She has wanted to run for Miss Indian World since she was a young child, but there’s more to it because of the pandemic.
“Because I didn’t really get a chance to represent to my full capacity during my Miss Yakama Nation reign, I feel like this is not only exciting because it’s Miss Indian World,” Gleason said. “Maybe I’ll get another chance to represent the Yakama Nation to my full capacity.”
