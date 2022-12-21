A large wind farm planned in Benton County has taken a step forward as the state’s Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council issued a draft environmental statement for the proposal on Monday.
The project would authorize as many as 244 turbine locations and two solar arrays on a 72,428-acre site approximately four miles southwest of Kennewick, according to the EFSEC project website. It would have an energy generating capacity of up to 1,150 megawatts.
“(Horse Haven) will utilize wind turbines and solar photovoltaic (PV) panels to convert energy from the wind and sun into electric power which is then delivered to the electric power grid,” the website states. “Two battery energy storage systems are proposed that would have a storage capacity of up to 300 MWac (megawatt capacity) using lithium-ion batteries.”
If approved, applicant Scout Clean Energy LLC of Boulder, Colorado, anticipates commercial operation of the first phase of Horse Haven to be built by the end of 2023.
Monday’s release of the draft EIS began the public comment period on the project, EFSEC officials said. The document addresses vegetation, wildlife and habitat, cultural, visual, and recreation resources.
Comments on the project or the draft EIS must be received by Feb. 1. The draft EIS is available at the project website, www.efsec.wa.gov/energy-facilities/horse-heaven-wind-project/horse-heaven-sepa.
Physical copies of the Draft EIS may be requested by contacting EFSEC at 360-664-1345, P.O. Box 43172, Olympia, WA 98504-3172, or by e-mail at efsec@efsec.wa.gov. Printed copies will be provided for the cost of printing and electronic versions will be provided for the cost of the USB flash drive or CD.
Copies of the draft EIS along with the Horse Haven Wind Farm project application are available at several regional libraries, including the Prosser branch of the Mid-Columbia Libraries at 902 7th St. in Prosser.
For more information regarding the Horse Heaven Wind Farm Project and the EFSEC review process, email efsec@efsec.wa.gov. Comments on the project may be submitted online on the EFSEC website at Comments WA EFSEC.
