A partially burned body was found near a burned car Tuesday outside Wapato, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office reported.
Sheriff's deputies, Yakama Nation Tribal Police and the FBI were sent Tuesday morning to the 100 block of Progressive Road near Wapato for a report of a partially burned body found near a burned car, according to a sheriff's office news release.
The man was deceased and detectives and the sheriff's office crime scene investigator processed the scene as a homicide. An autopsy took place Thursday morning in Cowlitz County, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said. On Thursday afternoon Curtice said he was awaiting results, including information on the man's cause of death, as he and authorities continue attempts to identify the deceased.
Those with any information regarding the man's death or identity are asked to contact Det. Brian McIlrath via email at brian.mcilrath@co.yakima.wa.us, send a tip anonymously through bit.ly/YHR-crimestoppers or call 509-574-2569 regarding case number 22C13053.
