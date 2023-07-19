A man was killed Tuesday night when he was hit while walking near Wapato.
Sheriff’s deputies went to the 2300 block of West Wapato Road around 11:15 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian-vehicle crash, according to a Yakima County Sheriff’s Office news release. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said.
Witnesses and the driver told deputies that the man was in the roadway before the crash. Names of the driver and victim were not immediately available.
Sheriff’s spokesman Casey Schilperoort said the case has been turned over to Yakama Nation Tribal Police after it was determined that the driver and the pedestrian were both Yakama citizens.
