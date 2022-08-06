A man was killed in a head-on collision Friday morning on U.S. 97 south of Toppenish.
Damien K. Cloud, 24, of Lyle, died at the scene after the 2004 Chevrolet Aveo he was driving south on U.S. 97 struck an oncoming truck in the northbound lane near milepost 40, about 20 miles south of Toppenish, according to a news release from the Washington State Patrol.
A passenger in Cloud’s car, Delores Spino, 25, also of Lyle, was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital. Spino was wearing a seat belt but Cloud was not, according to the WSP report.
The driver of the truck was not injured.
The crash reduced traffic on U.S. 97 to one lane for several hours Friday morning.
