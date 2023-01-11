Mainstreet Grandview, an organization that’s revitalizing brick and mortar businesses in Downtown Grandview, now has its own brick-and-mortar location.
The building, donated by community members, is on the corner of Division and 2nd Street. Mainstreet Grandview is still working on the space, said executive director Alicia Fajardo, but people can now come and access advice and resources.
“We always wanted a place where our community members and small business owners could connect with us,” Fajardo said.
The organization is focused on holding events for vendors and connecting prospective business owners with downtown rental spaces and resources. Fajardo said people can contact the organization over email or walk-in.
Mainstreet hopes to add an incubator space, Fajardo said. It would turn a substantial portion of the Division Street building into a market for new businesses to get their start before moving to their own stores.
Fajardo said Mainstreet will organize business seminars and help community members develop business plans.
“We’re inviting our small business owners to learn more about how to build their business,” Fajardo said.
For now, Mainstreet is relying on volunteers and donated furniture to bring that vision a reality. Fajardo owns her own small business in downtown Grandview and is at Mainstreet part-time. She said what the organization has done so far has relied on community support, and she had confidence in Grandview.
"This will bring something new to the community," she said. "We always go to Tri-Cities or to Prosser. Why go there when you can go here?”
