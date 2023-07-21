MABTON — Sonia Rosales stopped drinking Mabton's tap water several weeks ago. It smells bad, she explained in Spanish as she filled up a glass from the tap and placed it on her kitchen counter.
She filled another glass with bottled water from a 5-gallon jug that now supplies her household's drinking water.
Rosales compared the clear bottled water with the slight orange tinge in the tap water. She’s lived in her house for more than a decade, she said, and spent thousands of dollars on filters to get higher quality tap water.
The filtration system isn't helping, she said. During the last two summers, the water quality has plunged. Now, Rosales drives to Grandview or Yakima to buy bottled water in jugs. She started cleaning her washing machine with vinegar after she noticed grey particles accumulating around its door.
She’s not the only Mabton resident concerned about the city's water. Many of her neighbors have noticed a rotten-egg smell from their tap water. The water’s smell affects drinking, cooking, bathing, doing laundry and other daily activities, they said in interviews and at a recent City Council meeting.
Many residents of Mabton, the Lower Yakima Valley city of about 1,900, are driving out of town for bottled water. Several reported stomach cramps after cooking with the tap water.
“We all agree, something needs change,” Rosales said in Spanish.
Officials said the problem is not a health risk and is only aesthetic. But Mabton residents have been frustrated by the foul smell and have received little communication from the city or the state. Many are avoiding the tap water.
Explanations from officials
At a city council meeting July 11, Mayor Rachel Ruelas offered several explanations for the city water’s smell. She said that some of the pipes in the city are more than 80 years old, and the smell could be from sulfur in the water.
Officials at the state Department of Health said sulfur in the form of hydrogen sulfide gas was causing the smell.
“This stems from one particular well they have that’s quite deep. There’s a hydrogen sulfide component in the aquifer there,” said DOH Regional Manager Dorothy Tibbets. “It’s not a health issue. … I’ve never encountered situations where hydrogen sulfide has been a health concern.”
“It does become a nuisance,” said Andy Cervantes, the DOH’s regional engineer for Yakima County. “It’s a taste and odor issue. It’s aesthetics.”
Cervantes and Tibbets said Mabton uses three wells to get water, called Well 4, Well 5 and Well 6. Well 5 has the highest capacity – it can provide as many gallons per minute as the other two wells combined.
Well 5 is pulling up hydrogen sulfide in its water, said Cervantes. He said there is likely a chemical reaction or pocket of hydrogen sulfide gas underground near the water source.
For most of the year, Cervantes said, the smell of hydrogen sulfide gas is diluted by water from Well 4 and Well 6 and is treated using a process called aeration.
“You splash the hydrogen gas out of the water and that gas is blown out of vents at the top of the reservoir,” he said.
But during periods of high usage, like hot summer days, it can be hard for the system to keep up, Cervantes said. Most of the water is coming from Well 5 and it can’t be aerated in time, so water throughout the city gets the rotten-egg smell created by hydrogen sulfide.
Cervantes and Tibbets said the problem is not uncommon – they see it in other municipalities, including Richland. It occurs in deep wells that reach into basalt rock. Cervantes and Tibbets said the DOH regulates Mabton’s water system based on tests and information from staff and contractors on site. They are not on the ground working on the water system.
The DOH requires regular tests of city water for contaminants like coliform bacteria, and Cervantes said he was seeing no other issues. There are no required tests for hydrogen sulfide.
“All of the samples are coming back clean. They’re not exceeding anything that I can see,” he said.
The issue isn’t new – a document published by DOH in 2014 noted that Well No 5 “has a hydrogen sulfide level that prompts customer complaints.”
Two more DOH documents from 2019 said the city used a partially forgiven state loan to build a new reservoir and Well 6 to help solve water quality issues. The new well was intended to produce about 1,000 gallons per minute, according to a DOH profile on the project.
That would have been twice the capacity of Well 5 – the well that pulls up hydrogen sulfide – but the well began to pull sand, according to the 2019 DOH profile. The DOH profile states that after rehabilitation work, the new well’s capacity was much lower.
Wells 1, 2, and 3 were decommissioned and are not in use. Well 3 contained excess nitrates, the 2014 document said.
Solving the problem
Cervantes said he is communicating with city public works staff about how to address the problem.
The Yakima Herald-Republic was unable to speak with city public works officials. Ruelas said by phone Monday she did not want a reporter to come to City Hall. She said she would have the reporter removed from City Hall and would “go after” the reporter “personally.”
During a city council meeting July 11, Ruelas said city staff are taking steps to solve the issue, including flushing pipes. Flushing is a process where water is allowed to run rapidly through a pipe system.
Cervantes said that gets fresh water into the city’s pipes. He added that other solutions include using more chlorine and flushing one’s own pipes. He said using less water throughout the city was the best way to fix the issues with smell.
Chlorine reacts with hydrogen sulfide and helps remove it from the water system, Cervantes said. Chlorine can also react with metals in pipes to create black or red-orange colored water. If residents see that, they should run their water until it becomes clearer, he said.
Residents can flush their own pipes by unscrewing or removing the aerator – the small, holed device at the tip of the faucets – and running water throughout the house for 5-10 minutes.
“If people go into their homes and flush the water, they’ll find that it’s a little cleaner and fresher,” Cervantes said.
Residents are fed up
Many in Mabton continue to be frustrated by the smell and taste of their water and many are using it as little as possible.
Rosales said the smell has gotten worse in recent years; the last two summers have been particularly bad. She began buying bottled water when the water processed through an expensive filter she bought started smelling the same as the tap water.
Some residents have been using bottled water for years. Adriana and Oscar Luna live with four of their children go through five 5-gallon bottles of water a week.
Oscar said he’s always wanted to live in the country, which is why he moved to Mabton, but he’s never seen water like this.
“A lot of people aren’t happy,” he said. “We just want to find a solution to the problem.”
Oscar said he spends $60-70 a month on bottled water, in addition to nearly $300 every month for his city utility bill, which also includes sewer and garbage. Meanwhile, he uses bottled water to brush his teeth and said showers leave him smelling worse than when he went in.
Joseph and Erica Lizarraga bought a newly built house in Mabton two months ago and were immediately struck by the water’s smell. They love their house, but said it is frustrating and embarrassing when family members visit and don't want to shower in their house.
They complained to the city, which flushed the pipes on their street twice. Erica said that would help for about a day before the smell returned.
They now exclusively use filtered water for drinking and cooking. Joseph said the last time he used tap water – to make his coffee – he began throwing up and went to the hospital, where he was told he’d likely contracted food poisoning.
Elena Macias, one of Sonia Rosales’ neighbors, said she started drinking bottled water in the last few weeks, when she and her daughter noticed the smell. She used tap water for cooking until stomach pain and diarrhea prevented her from going to work for three days.
Another Mabton resident, who asked not to publish their name due to concerns about retaliation from city officials, said they have used bottled water for the last 25 years.
“You can taste it, you can smell it,” the person said. “If I used that water for cooking, I’d get stomach cramps.”
They said when they stopped using the water, their stomach cramps went away.
The resident doesn't have a car and must hitch rides with neighbors or family members to Grandview or Sunnyside to buy bottled water.
Many residents said they have had little or no communication or explanation from any government entity, adding to their concerns. In the meantime, they are spending money on bottled water, extra laundry supplies and filter systems.
Residents speak up at city council meeting
The water’s smell brought several public commenters to a Mabton city council meeting July 11, where more than a dozen people packed the small city council chambers.
“The unpleasant smell and concerns over contamination has been an issue for our community,” said Adriana Luna, who has lived in Mabton since 2012. “We are concerned for our children.”
Other residents stood at a podium in front of the city council and the mayor and echoed Luna’s concerns. Some proposed lowering the city’s utility bills or securing bottled water while the smell persists.
Luna asked for a solution, transparency and updates from the city.
“For the last 10 years, it’s been the same thing. Every summer,” said resident Teresa Vargas.
“We’re buying our own water,” she added.
City officials replied to the comments and asked for patience and collaboration.
“As council and citizens, we’re going to have to work together better,” said City Council Member Vera Zavala.
Mayor Ruelas said it was difficult to find funding for expensive fixes to the city’s water system and noted the city had just missed a deadline for a grant and loan opportunity. Paying back loans could also add to annual utility costs for residents.
“I know the issue with the water is bad. It’s terrible,” she said.
During the last decade, Mabton has sold multiple bonds to pay for improvements to its water system.
“It’s not going to be done overnight. It’s going to take years. The money is not there,” Ruelas said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.