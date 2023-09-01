About 30 people gathered outside Mabton City Hall last week to voice concerns about the city's drinking water after a regular council meeting was canceled.
With the regular meeting canceled, people discussed ongoing odor and taste issues with the city water, which many said has gotten worse this summer.
Mabton, a city of around 2,000 at the edge of the Yakama Reservation, has had ongoing taste and odor issues with its drinking water. Residents have been vocal about the problem and have packed recent city council meetings.
State and local officials have said there is no health concern and the problem is caused by high usage of one particular city well. The city is planning on drilling two new wells.
Residents called for the resignation of Mayor Rachel Ruelas at an Aug. 8 city council meeting. Ruelas could not be reached for comment this week.
Council meeting canceled
Council member Vera Zavala said she was notified that three of the city’s five council members expected to miss the meeting because they were sick on Aug. 22 and that the council would not have a quorum, so a meeting could not be held.
“I don’t think we’ve ever canceled because of quorum as far as I can recall,” she said.
A quorum is the minimum number of council members required to hold a meeting and make decisions. Mabton’s city code allows council members to miss meetings in cases of illness.
Zavala was one of three council members who arrived outside of City Hall. One of the council members had expected to miss the meeting, but was able to make it, though the meeting was canceled by then. The three officials did not gather together to avoid violating the Open Public Meetings Act.
Zavala said she came to listen to residents' concerns.
“I’m really glad to see the citizens come out,” Zavala said.
Council member Arturo De La Fuente also came to listen to residents. He said he had noticed changes in the water’s color in some instances. Council member Antonio Moreno was also present outside city council chambers and did not comment.
Water is still an issue
In discussions outside the council chambers, the council members agreed with residents that water has gotten worse this summer.
“We’ve always had a shortage of water every summer, that’s nothing new, but the smell? That’s worse,” Zavala said.
Norma Tinajero wanted to attend the city council meeting to demand solutions to the problem.
“We want justice, we want clean water,” Tinajero said in Spanish.
Tinajero added that she buys water for most uses, including cooking. She’s one of many Mabton residents who will no longer drink the water that comes from their taps.
“The water is so bad,” said Ron Kaul, another Mabton resident. “It smells like sewer.
“It smells like you’re driving by a treatment plant.”
Kaul added that he had stomach issues, including diarrhea, after brushing his teeth with it. He’s not sure what to do, he said. He could sell his house, he added, but how can he sell a house with bad water.
Other residents attributed stomach problems, rashes and itchiness to the water.
“I have water bottles in every bathroom because I tell my boys ‘don’t use the water,’” said Mabton resident Jasmine Uriostegui.
Uriostegui and Tinajero said they want solutions more than anything else. Residents have reported that the issue is recurring. State health department officials have said the odor issues are most common in the summer, when water usage is high.
“They say ‘there’s no money.’ It’s always been this. OK, so let’s find a solution,” Uriostegui said.
Joe Schons, a former public works director and wastewater treatment plant operator in Mabton, said he came to the meeting share concerns about an unfulfilled public records request he had made to the city.
He suggested city council order a more in-depth study of the issue as a first step to seeking a solution.
