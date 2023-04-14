Mabton City Council members added two staff members, increased the mayor’s stipend and noted renewed animal control efforts Tuesday.
The city hired Larry Briones as clerk/treasurer and Dazzalyn Rodriguez as customer service clerk, filling vacancies that were created when the former clerk/treasurer and deputy clerk left in the past two weeks. And a narrow majority of council members approved an increase to Mayor Rachel Ruelas’s monthly stipend.
Former customer service clerk Yuli Morales has been promoted to deputy clerk.
New staff
Briones and Rodriguez each said Tuesday they were excited about their new roles. Briones started Wednesday and Rodriguez is scheduled to begin Monday.
“I’m looking forward to serving the community,” Briones said. “I’ve never been involved in government before, but I figured it was a good opportunity to learn a lot.”
Briones grew up in Mabton and graduated from Mabton High School before receiving his associate degree at Yakima Valley College and his bachelor’s at Seattle City University, where he studied business administration.
Since then, he has worked as a dispatcher for Amazon and an analyst at Microsoft and Boeing. He said he wanted to return to Mabton and bring his analytics and mathematics skills to the job.
“They need to look at their data with a really keen eye,” he said.
Briones is replacing Brian Korst, who left the role after a month on the job.
Rodriguez, who graduated from Grandview High School in 2017, said she was looking forward to the opportunity to grow.
Increasing mayor’s stipend
The last item on the evening’s agenda was a discussion of the mayor’s stipend. Ruelas, who was elected in 2021, previously received a $700 monthly stipend for her role as Mabton’s mayor.
City Council member Antonio Moreno began the discussion by noting Ruelas’ commitment to the job. He said she frequently worked longer hours than city employees and suggested a stipend of $1,600 or $1,700. Council member Diana Castaneda agreed.
But member Vera Zavala said a $1,000 increase was too much at one time. Zavala noted that the previous mayor, Laura Vazquez, had been given temporary stipend increases in the past.
The council voted 3-2 to increase Ruelas’ stipend to $1,000 a month. Moreno and Castaneda were joined by Ann Morales in voting to approve it. Zavala and Arturo De La Fuente voted no.
According to previous Mabton city budgets, the mayor’s monthly stipend was $1,000 in 2021 and $700 in 2022 and 2023. In 2018 and 2019, the stipend was $500 a month. the City Council voted to temporarily increase the stipend three times in those two years to compensate for additional work of Vazquez, who was mayor at the time.
City ordinances show Vazquez’s stipend was $1,460 for the period between July 16 to Aug. 16, 2018. It was $980 per month between Aug. 16 and Sept. 30, 2018. The monthly stipend was increased to $1,700 for six months, from June to December 2019, according to a unanimously approved city ordinance.
Mabton is a city of about 2,000 people on the eastern tip of the Yakama Reservation.
City services and events
City Council members and staff discussed recent and upcoming events, as well as a renewed focus on code enforcement and keeping city streets clean.
The city’s newly hired code enforcement officer is focused on dogs, said Police Chief Eduardo Garcia. Garcia said dogs will often roam the streets of the town, especially in the evenings, and a resident was bitten last week.
Garcia said code enforcement is primarily focused on educating community members and working with people to meet city requirements.
“It’s a lot of education because most folks don’t know any different. They haven’t been told otherwise,” he said. “Gaining compliance is the primary goal right now.”
Dogs need to be licensed and vaccinated, he said.
Ruelas said city staff had been communicating with animal control in Tri-Cities to create some form of collaboration.
She also discussed several recent and upcoming events. Ruelas said a recent Easter egg hunt had brought in hundreds of participants from cities across the Lower Valley. She presented details for an upcoming dump day, in which residents could bring old furniture, appliances and other waste items for discount transport to the dump.
Garcia said he was hoping to put on a summer festival event in June or July to bring residents together.
