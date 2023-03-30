The City of Mabton has seen several changes to its city staff.
City clerk/treasurer Brian Korst left his role March 30 after just over a month on the job.
The Mabton City Council voted to approve Korst for the position Feb. 28. On March 30, the city customer service clerk confirmed that Korst no longer works for the city.
Korst's departure means that Mabton, a city of about 1,960 people on the eastern edge of the Yakama Reservation, will have no clerk or deputy clerk.
Mabton's deputy city clerk, Maricela Galvez, will leave her position at the end of the week. At a Tuesday city council meeting, city council members thanked Galvez her work.
Mabton Police Chief Eduardo Garcia swore in a new police officer, Ryan Sullivan, at a March 28 City Council meeting. Sullivan will attend the police academy in the Tri-Cities and Garcia said he’s in the process of hiring a fourth officer.
Garcia has been the police chief for just over a year and said nationwide struggles to find police officers have been felt in Mabton, which cannot offer the same salaries as larger cities.
“It’s very hard to get police these days,” Garcia said. “We had enough (in the budget) for two more officers.”
Garcia said he is trying to hire another officer to improve response times and increase the amount of time local police are on call for emergencies. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office currently responds when Mabton police are not on duty.
City staff also introduced a new code enforcement officer, the first the city has had in several years. Garcia said that will help keep the city clean.
Mayor Rachel Ruelas said adding police officers is something community members have advocated for.
Mabton officials have also been on the hunt for a full-time wastewater operator to maintain the city’s wastewater treatment facilities and test samples.
According to the job description posted on Mabton’s website, the wastewater treatment plant operator must have a certification from the state department of ecology and 2-4 years of experience.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.