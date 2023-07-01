Lower Valley firefighters are battling a wildfire between Interstate 82 and the Yakima River.
Yakima County Fire District 5 responded to the fire near the Donald Wapato Road exit on Interstate 82 around noon. As of Saturday afternoon, it had jumped the Yakima River, burning on the south side, according to the district’s Facebook page.
Two helicopters were dropping water on the fire while at least one bulldozer crew was carving a fire break Saturday afternoon. Firefighters restricted eastbound I-82 to one lane near the fire scene, causing traffic to back up almost to Exit 40.
Attempts to contact Fie District 5 were not successful, as calls were not returned by press time.
The Yakima area is currently under a red flag warning, as low humidity, high heat and winds are increasing fire danger.
